I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers have spotted a new sexism row following last night’s (Monday, November 21) eviction.

Following Sue Cleaver‘s exit from the show, viewers have called for one of her fellow campmates to be “protected” going forwards.

Sue was voted off the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers spot sexism row

Last night’s edition of the show saw Sue leave the jungle after being voted off by the public

The 59-year-old became the third celebrity to leave – and was overjoyed at being able to go home.

“You just have no control in there, it was my time,” she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it, I’m glad it ended there because you don’t wanna see angry Sue,” she continued.

With Sue’s exit from the show, that leaves just one female contestant left – Jill Scott.

Charlene White was first to be evicted, with Scarlette Douglas following shortly after. Olivia Attwood, of course, withdrew from the competition on Day 2.

The fact that only one female contestant remains hasn’t escaped the notice of viewers, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

Jill is the only female contestant left (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Fans fume as one female contestant remains

Viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the fact that the three celebrities to be voted off the show first were women.

Some put this decision from the voting public down to one thing and one thing only – sexism.

“Three women voted out on the trot. Scrap racism …it was really just misogyny all along,” one viewer tweeted.

“Wait, how’s there just one women left #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity. Win it for us Jill,” another said.

“Can we just get Jill to be Queen and outlive all the men,” a third wrote.

“Why is Matt [Hancock] still there and yet three women out?” another asked.

“Jill must be protected at all costs,” another declared.

Matt could win the show (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock to win?

Speaking of Matt, it seems as though public opinion has swayed regarding the Tory MP.

Prior to entering the jungle, many were calling for him to be voted out first.

However, the longer the former Health Secretary stays in the jungle, the more people want him to win.

Plenty of viewers have taken to Twitter recently to share their wishes for Matt to win.

“Is it bad I wanna see Matt win?? I’m not sure I agree with him and what he’s done but he’s coming off so genuine and nice on this show??” one viewer tweeted.

“Not a fan of Matt, but I would love him to win now,” another said.

However, not everyone has fallen under Matt’s spell.

“Are people really so easily swayed by a few smiles and a false personality? Matt Hancock was one of the main reasons why so many suffered during Covid, now just because he’s guzzled on a few testicles you’re so eager to forgive him? No wonder the country is in tatters,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Do you want Jill to win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.