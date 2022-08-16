I’m A Celebrity 2022: Richard Madeley tipped to return alongside Neighbours legend

The 2022 of I’m A Celebrity has yet to announce names but already TV icon Richard Madeley has been tipped as a potential return contestant.

The series will return to ITV later this year with hosts Ant and Dec. The 2022 series will see more celebrities tested to the limit with challenges and trials. 2021 saw Frankie Bridge, Mo Farah and Richard appear in the castle.

This year hasn’t yet revealed who will compete.

However, already names such as Neighbours star Alan Fletcher aka Karl Kennedy and ITV daytime star Richard are potential favourites.

Ant and Dec will return to host I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022

Last year’s contestants came face-to-face with gruelling challenges whilst in a castle in Wales. With the Covid pandemic still affecting filming, the series took on a different format. Whilst not in the deep jungle in Australia, the campmates certainly didn’t get any favours. Before the 2021 series began, the show’s official Twitter account announced there was “no hot water or electricity” and “stone-cold walls and old camp beds” for the celebs to look forward to.

In the end, Danny Miller was crowned King of the Jungle. He battled it out against Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson.

One contestant in last year’s series who had been tipped for the top was former This Morning presenter Richard. However, health problems meant he had to sit the show out after leaving the Covid bubble.

As such, bookies think Richard could return this year and finish what he started.

Another name thrown into the ring has been actor Alan Fletcher.

BetVictor has Richard’s potential appearance at 11/2 and Alan’s at 5/1, alongside names such as Nick Grimshaw, Dani Dyer and Adam Peaty.

Could Richard return to I’m A Celeb this year? (Credit: ITV)

Who will appear on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity?

Despite no names confirmed yet for the series which will air in the autumn, but bets have placed odds on potential names.

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell has commented on the latest odds for likely contestants to appear on the show. He said retired boxer Kell Brook has become a favourite at 8/13.

He continued: “Thomas Skinner, Mike Dean, and LadBaby are also favourites to appear on the show this year, with the three of them sitting at 8/11. Thomas shot to fame after appearing on The Apprentice in 2019 and became well-known and loved for his bubbly persona. Alongside Thomas is Mike Dean, retired football referee, well-known for dishing out the red cards throughout his career, and also social media personality and YouTuber LadBaby.”

Boswell added: “The football legend Chris Kamara is backed to enter the jungle, at 10/11. He left Soccer Saturday at the end of the last season to complete an astonishing 24-year career at Sky. He was a fan favourite on Sky Sports, coining the phrase ‘Unbelievable Jeff’, alongside presenter Jeff Stelling who comes in at 16/1.”

