I’m A Celebrity 2022 is reportedly heading back to Australia this year, meaning another batch of celebrities will be braving the jungle in just a few months.

Whilst the new series is still some way off, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating over who could be competing to be King or Queen of the Jungle in 2022.

Danny Miller won the last series (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022

Last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity saw the stars head back to the freezing cold of Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The dramatic series featured the likes of Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley, and Arlene Phillips.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller eventually won the show, leaving North Wales as the first-ever King of the Castle.

Read more: Ant and Dec announce huge news about this year’s I’m A Celebrity

The 2022 series is set to take place in the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, and some big names are being linked with a trip Down Under.

Sam Boswell of BetVictor spoke about what to expect from the new series later this year.

“I’m A Celeb is finally back in Australia this year, after temporarily relocating to Wales. The show is always popular with the British public and always brings a variety of stars together,” he said.

Danny Dyer is favourite to enter the jungle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 favourites

Sam continued, revealing who’s favourite to enter the Jungle later this year.

“Favourite to go on the show is Danny Dyer, at 10/11, after he quit EastEnders earlier this year,” he said.

“Thomas Skinner and Mike Dean are also favourites to appear on the show this year, with both sitting at 1/1,” he continued.

Thomas shot to fame after appearing on The Apprentice in 2019. Referee Mike Dean, meanwhile, will be familiar with football fans all over the country.

“While it is likely that Boris Johnson will continue his political career as an MP, in previous series, former contestants on I’m A Celeb have been closely linked to politicians,” Sam continued.

“It is possible that previous confidents of Johnson could appear in the jungle including Jennifer Arcuri at 16/1, with Dominic Cummings following at 33/1.”

Dominic Cummings is at 33/1 to enter the jungle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else could enter the jungle?

Plenty of other stars have been rumoured to be entering the jungle later this year.

Sky Sports star Chris Kamara currently has odds of 6/4 to head Down Under, and Tom Daley (7/4) could follow in teammate Matty Lee‘s footsteps by taking part in the show.

Youtuber Saffron Barker and EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy stand at 2/1, whilst LadBaby – aka blogger Mark Ian Hoyle – is at 3/1.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Football legends Neil Warnock (7/2), Peter Crouch (9/2), and Michael Owen (6/1) are also rumoured to be taking part.

Scott Mills is at 5/1, whilst Love Island duo Amber Gill and Maura Higgins are 14/1 and 16/1 respectively.

As the series draws closer, speculation over who’s competing is sure to ramp up!

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.