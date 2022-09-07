I’m A Celebrity fans are apparently putting money on Boris Johnson taking part in the 2022 series.

The former Prime Minster, forced out of office in July following mass Cabinet resignations, is 10/1 to participate.

His odds are said to have been cut from 33/1 with BoyleSports. Mr Johnson’s father Stanley previously appeared in the 2017 run of the ITV series.

And Mr Johnson himself was also a regular figure of fun during last year’s series as hosts Ant and Dec poked fun with their recurring ‘Evening Prime Minister’ gag.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock and boxer Tyson Fury have also been given the same 10/1 odds to be contestants in 2022.

Boris Johnson will face an inquiry over whether he lied to parliament (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up odds

Other famous faces tipped for the jungle include Neighbours star Ryan Moloney (4/5), The Vivienne (1/1) and Tom Daley (1/1).

And Love Island‘s Maura Higgins (6/4), former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse (6/4) and Danny Dyer (2/1) are also top picks.

Also offered short odds are Peter Crouch (2/1), Richard Madeley (3/1) and Gemma Owen (5/1).

A spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Fans of the jungle are backing Boris Johnson to head Down Under with the former Prime Minister cut into 10/1 from 33/1 this week after leaving Number 10.

“You never know with Boris Johnson. And of all politicians, it wouldn’t shock us if he swapped the rough and tumble of PMQs for a Bushtucker trial.”

Boris Johnson was forced out of office in July by his own MPs (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Could Boris Johnson really appear on I’m A Celebrity?

Ahead of any possible reality TV appearances, Mr Johnson will face a Privileges Committee inquiry.

The probe relates to whether he lied to parliament over the scandal referred to as ‘partygate’.

Although a timetable for the inquiry has not been confirmed, that should probably be his focus in the near future.

Nadine Dorries notoriously took part in the ITV series in 2012 when she was a sitting MP and was suspended by the Conservative party.

The Mid-Bedfordshire MP reportedly had the whip withdrawn over concerns regarding her inability to do parliamentary and constituency work while she was in the jungle camp.

Nadine Dorries was the first contestant booted out of I’m A Celebrity in 2012 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Ms Dorries’ approach to balancing public life and TV fame came in for condemnation from her party colleagues.

Then-MP Sarah Woollaston slammed her at the time: “I was horrified [at Dorries]. Frankly, I think it just makes her look ridiculous and it brings politics into disrepute.

“I think politicians have to decide whether they want to be celebrities or whether they want to do a serious job. And that is about representing their constituents in Parliament.”

Ms Dorries was the first person booted off the show after Brian Conley withdrew for medical reasons.

She later apologised for failing to declare her appearance fee for the series.

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return to ITV in November.

