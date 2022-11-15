I’m A Celebrity 2022 hosts Ant and Dec have been criticised by Hollie Arnold for jibes they made about her during her appearance.

The Paralympian was on the show in 2020, however, she was the first star to be voted out, spending just 13 days in the jungle.

Hollie was a contestant on the show back in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Hollie Arnold hits out

Back in 2020’s I’m A Celebrity, Hollie was part of the group of stars who roughed it up in Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Hollie was the first disabled celebrity to take part in the show.

However, her memories of her time on I’m A Celebrity have since been tarnished following the trolling she encountered once she left the castle.

The abuse started when Hollie introduced herself to her fellow campmates as “Hollie Arnold MBE”.

This then led to fans of the show accusing her of flaunting her titles, something Hollie has since denied ever doing.

Ant and Dec also poked fun at Hollie for introducing herself as an MBE.

At one point during the series, Ant said, “actually, Ant McPartlin OBE”, when Dec got his name “wrong”.

Now, two years on from her stint in the Welsh castle, Hollie has hit back at the Geordie duo.

Hollie was the first celebrity to be voted off the show (Credit: ITV)

Hollie Arnold hits back

Speaking to The Sun, Hollie revealed that the abuse she received led to her removing ‘MBE’ from her social media profiles.

“People thought I was above myself but I’m literally the most chilled and laidback person ever,” she said.

She then said that Ant and Dec made the abuse even “worse” and “played off it”. She said she got so much abuse from people she doesn’t know.

Hollie then said that the abuse led to her feeling “ashamed” of her MBE title.

When asked by the publication if she’d received an apology from Ant and Dec, Hollie said that she hadn’t.

She went on to say that she understood that she was “fair game” on the show.

However, she believes that I’m A Celebrity 2022 hosts Ant and Dec should have defended her and explained she didn’t mean to come across as if she was flaunting her titles.

Hollie explained why she introduced herself as an MBE (Credit: ITV)

Hollie explains her infamous comment

The 28-year-old went on to explain why she introduced herself as an MBE.

She explained that she was told by the camera crew to introduce herself as so.

She said that she was told to introduce herself by her full name while filming.

Hollie added: “Because I had never been on a TV show before, I thought I had to say it again.”

Hollie then said that it made her look as if she “goes around flaunting” her MBE, something she denies doing. She then added it had been taken out of perspective.

“I do wish I could take that back knowing I didn’t need to say what I was told to say,” she added.

She then went on to say that despite some of the abuse, she also received a lot of positive feedback for appearing on the show.

