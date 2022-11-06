Ant and Dec in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity 2022
I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers complain to ITV about amount of adverts

They just want the jungle drama!

I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers have complained to ITV about the amount of adverts shown during tonight’s launch show.

On Sunday night (November 6), Ant and Dec were back to host a brand new series of I’m A Celebrity from Australia after presenting the programme for two years in Wales due to the pandemic.

10 celebrities faced their first challenges of the series as they got ready for camp life.

Ant and Dec speaking on I'm A Celebrity 2022
I’m A Celeb viewers complained over the amount of adverts tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 complaint

However, as viewers settled down to get their I’m A Celeb fix, the amount of adverts which were shown throughout the show left them annoyed.

Many admitted they hadn’t missed the adverts inbetween jungle scenes.

One viewer said on Twitter: “Love #ImACeleb but god I haven’t missed the bloody adverts every 2 minutes.”

“The amount of adverts is ridiculous,” another fumed.

Footballer Jill Scott and Charlene White on The Ledge on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Fans wanted to see more of the I’m A Celebrity drama! (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Why is there so many adverts?! It’s unbearable to watch!”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Too many adverts!!! But I’m loving the first episode!”

Despite the complaints over the amount of adverts, viewers were thrilled to see the show back in its home of Australia.

Opening Sunday’s show, Dec said: “There really is no place like home here on I’m A Celebrity.”

He added: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be saying this… welcome to Australia!”

Ant and Dec in the jungle on I'm A Celebrity 2022
The show has finally returned to Australia after two years away (Credit: ITV)

Ant said: “We’re back! Oh I’ve missed so many things about this place. The sunshine, the beaches… I haven’t smelt a kangaroo’s penis for over two years.”

And they couldn’t help but poke fun at the news that former health secretary Matt Hancock is heading into the jungle.

The news has sparked much outrage online and many have criticised the decision to have Mr Hancock on the show.

Tonight, Ant quipped: “Two late arrivals are on the way and fortunately, we’ve managed to keep their identities a complete secret. Nobody has got a clue about who they are!”

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celeb

Dec added: “You’re going to be so surprised guys. We’ll be rolling out the welcome Matt for them very soon.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on the series being back in Oz, as one gushed: “So happy it’s back in Australia. The last 2 series were pretty poor. It already feels like it’s truly back!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers call Jill Scott their winner already as she’s branded ‘class act’

Another added: “How much better is life with #ImACeleb back in Australia and back on TV!”

Someone else gushed over Ant and Dec as they wrote: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere time. @antanddec I’ve missed you! Im in my happy place!!”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tomorrow night (Monday, November 7) from 9pm.

