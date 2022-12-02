I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Boy George left fans stunned with his behaviour towards Matt Hancock’s girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo, on the Coming Out show last night (December 1).

Boy George had a frosty attitude toward Matt when they were first thrown together in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

However, the singer’s attitude toward the disgraced politician eventually began to warm.

When George left the jungle, he greeted Matt’s girlfriend and some were surprised by his reaction to her.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers shocked over Coming Out episode

Instead of being cold, George appeared to show warmth and made sure to give her a “big embrace”.

Gina introduced herself and Boy George replied: “It’s all cool, love. We got on in the end.”

Speaking to The Sun on behalf of Slingo, a body language expert said the move showed that George had no hard feelings.

The expert explained: “Following Boy George’s exit, the most interesting interaction we saw was when he hugged Gina Coladangelo, Matt Hancock’s girlfriend.

“It was a really big embrace with a lot of feeling behind it, proving he holds no hard feelings towards her. Gina reacted with a big smile, which was sincere.

“It appeared to be the sort of hug you would share with someone you have known for a very long time, despite the pair only just meeting.”

Fans react to awkward encounter

However, fans thought their interaction was just plain awkward. Many took to Twitter to share their feelings.

“Boy George hugging Matt’s girlfriend then his facial expressions,” laughed one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Boy George having to refrain from laughing in Matt’s girlfriend’s face when she introduced herself.”

Elsewhere, a third teased: “I can’t stand Gina or George but JESUS CHRIST WAS THAT HILARIOUS.”

Boy George faced claims he ‘bullied’ Matt Hancock (Credit: ITV)

George on ‘bullying’ claims

After leaving the jungle, George faced claims from some on social media that he “bullied” Matt during his time in camp.

He said many will have “ostrich egg” on their faces when the politician tells his side of the story, though.

“I treated him with absolute respect,” he said in a tweet responding to the bullying claims. “I said what I needed to say and I made some fun digs but there was zero awkwardness. He appreciated my directness.”

George has also been complimentary about Matt since leaving.

In his exit interview on Tuesday, George addressed his confrontation in the jungle with the MP.

He said: “Having Matt in here was really challenging, obviously, for a lot of reasons and I thought I’ve got to tell him what I said.

“By the way, he’s just a person. In here, he’s just a person. He mucked in, he was really doing a lot to help everyone so I can’t judge him on that.”

