I’m A Celebrity fans quick to react as ITV boss makes huge announcement

ITV has today made a huge I’m A Celebrity 2022 announcement which will undoubtedly leave fans over the moon.

After two years in Wales, the show is reportedly set to return to Australia later this year!

I’m A Celebrity 2022 returns to Australia

Ant and Dec won’t be hosting in the freezing cold of Wales this year (Credit: ITV)

It looks like fans are finally getting their wishes, as I’m A Celebrity is expected to return to Australia for the show’s 22nd series!

The hit show was held in the Australian jungle for 19 consecutive seasons before Covid forced a change in 2020.

For the last two years, I’m A Celebrity has been held in Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Whilst the show’s popularity has remained, many viewers have been pining for a return to Oz.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘so angry’ she was prompted to make changes after covering for Ant on I’m A Celebrity

Now it looks like that is going to be happening!

Rosemary Newell, director of content at ITV, has confirmed that the show is planning on making a return Down Under this November, according to The Mirror.

“We expect I’m A Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate audience over 11 million,” she said.

One fan has said on Twitter, “Yessssssssss,” while another wrote: “Thank god. Now I Start watching it again.”

One added: “About time! The last 2 years the celebs have had it easy.”

Ant and Dec on a return to Australia

Ant and Dec want a return to Oz (Credit: BBC)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have been open about wanting a return to Australia too.

During a recent appearance on The One Show (February 17) the duo made no secret about wanting the show back Down Under.

When asked what the plans for the 2022 series of the show were, Ant said: “Well, the plan is the jungle, so if all things…”

“Nothing against Wales!” Dec interrupted.

“We love Wales but you know, Australia is its home and we’d like to get back there if we can,” Ant continued.

“That’s what we’re hoping, touch wood,” Dec added.

They also admitted that it wasn’t quite the same hosting the show in Wales, as Australia is its “spiritual home”.

What happened in the last series of I’m A Celebrity?

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 finalists (Credit: ITV)

Whilst it may not have been in Australia last year, the 2021 series of the show was still full of drama.

Within days of the show starting, Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital, meaning he was forced to leave the show.

Just days later, the show was forced off-air due to Storm Arwen. Due to the celebrities staying in an old castle, it was believed that it would be too dangerous to let them stay there during the storm.

The show was off screens for three days before returning for an interrupted run until the finale in December.

Read more: Frankie Bridge recalls ‘difficult’ I’m A Celebrity experience and mental health ‘struggles’ on show

The final three celebrities on the show consisted of ex-The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale star Danny Miller, and Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson.

Danny finished the show as the King of the Castle, whilst Simon was runner-up. Frankie finished in third place.

The series pulled in an average of 7.59 million viewers across the series.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.