I’m A Celebrity 2022 saw the show issue James Martin with an apology following Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe‘s behaviour last night (Monday, November 21).

James played a small role in one of the trials during last night’s episode – but Seann and Babatunde’s lack of knowledge about the star led to the show issuing him with an apology.

I’m A Celebrity apologised to James (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: What happened last night?

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Babatunde and Seann team up for a task.

The task in question – Catch My Match – saw Seann and Babatunde match celebrities up together after getting clues about them.

One of the celebrities in question was Saturday Morning star James.

“I want a match who is a TV presenter from Yorkshire and owns their own bakery,” was the clue.

“Is Paul Hollywood a Scouser?” Seann asked. “I don’t know where he’s from!” Babatunde replied.

“What about the guy with Saturday Kitchen?” Seann asked. “Where’s he from?”

“I don’t know!” Babatunde shouted. Seann swore in reply.

“It’s a presenter. Paul Hollywood isn’t a presenter,” Babatunde said.

“It’s James Thingamajig,” Seann said, as he grabbed a photo of James and took it back to Babatunde.

Show apologises to James

After the task, the I’m A Celebrity Twitter account uploaded the clip involving James to their feed.

“Sorry, @jamesmartinchef,” they captioned it.

James himself saw the tweet and decided to send them a reply.

“Haha no worries!!” he tweeted.

Plenty of fans took to the replies to poke fun at James, as well as gush over Babatunde and Seann.

“Morning James Thingamijig,” one of James’ followers tweeted.

“Babatunde and Seann were hilarious [laughing emojis]. Great duo,” one viewer tweeted.

“Loved this – great fun to watch,” another said.

“Seann is hilarious to watch,” a third wrote.

Sue was the latest star to leave the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver leaves I’m A Celebrity 2022

Last night’s edition of the show saw the third celebrity leave the jungle.

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver was the latest star to be voted out of the Australian jungle by the public.

The 59-year-old actress seemed chuffed to bits to be eliminated from the show.

“I’ve had the ride of my life, I really have. And I will never forget it, I’m glad it ended there because you don’t wanna see angry Sue,” she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview.

Sue also said she was happy to be out. “You just have no control in there, it was my time,” she said.

Sue was full of praise for Mike Tindall, who she branded her “jungle husband”.

She also revealed that she hopes that Jill Scott will win the show.

“Aw come on we were so close to getting rid of [Boy] George,” one viewer tweeted when they saw that Sue had been voted off.

“So @JillScottJS8is the last woman in camp. Hoping we see some men go next,” another said.

