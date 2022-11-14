I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin sends warning to viewers as they demand change

I’m A Celebrity 2022 host Ant McPartin has sent a warning to viewers as they demand a change to the show’s format.

Ant’s warning comes after viewers have started to become disgruntled with Matt Hancock being chosen for all the trials on the show.

Ant has issued a warning to fans (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 fans have same complaint

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Matt take part in yet another Bushtucker Trial.

He will also do tonight’s trial.

However, his constant involvement in the trials has quickly grated on viewers – who now want one of the other celebrities to have a go.

Many have called for I’m A Celeb to implement a rule.

One person said: “@imacelebrityyou should make a rule that the person who does a trial one day can’t be voted for the next trial.”

Another wrote: “There needs to be a rule where once you’ve done a trial you can’t be voted for the next until someone else has had a go.”

“Come on @imacelebrity this is just poor,” another tweeted. “A new rule required you can’t do two trials in a row, I want to see others doing trials!”

Matt Hancock will do his sixth trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Ant issues fans with a warning

However, Ant was quick to remind viewers that they’re at fault for Matt doing the trials.

He explained that if they want one of the other celebrities to do the trials, they’re going to have to vote for them.

“If you want other people to do the trial, you’ve got to vote for them,” he said on social media.

“If you want to see other people in the show you’ve got to vote for those other people,” he continued.

“Because as we know the trials take up, what, a third of the show? It’s the first part of the show and it’s normally a big part of the show.

“So if you’re missing people and you want to see them, vote for them.”

Matt was stung by a scorpion on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity 2022 last night?

Last night’s episode saw Matt’s time in the jungle take a painful turn.

The former Health Secretary was stung by a scorpion.

“It was so painful… it hurts a lot and I’m feeling slightly dizzy,” Matt confessed as his campmates fussed around him.

Boy George didn’t have much sympathy for Matt as he laughed in the Bush Telegraph – and viewers didn’t have much either.

“Sorry, did I miss something? Matt Hancock got stung by a scorpion? Thank goodness he didn’t go on and on and on and on and on and on about it,” one wrote.

However, it wasn’t all bad for Matt. He managed to grab nine out of a possible 11 stars in his Bushtucker trial and then became a camp leader.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 14) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

