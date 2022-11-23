I’m A Celebrity 2022 hosts Ant and Dec clapped back at a viewer after joking that their crew “hated” them last night (Tuesday, November 22).

The Geordie duo poked fun at the Australia football score during a segment of the show – and one viewer wasn’t happy at all.

Ant and Dec poked fun at their Australian crew (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Ant and Dec poke fun at Australia

During last night’s show, Ant and Dec poked fun at Australia’s disastrous World Cup game against France.

The Socceroos were thumped 4-1 by the French in their first game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With a lot of I’m A Celebrity’s crew being Australian, the Geordie duo couldn’t help but make a dig.

As the show returned from an ad break, Dec said: “Welcome back to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, live from Australia 1, France 4. Sorry.”

As the crew booed and shouted in the background, Dec smirked, asking: “Too soon?”

“Hey, you like that? Bit of bants?” Ant laughed as the crew continued to boo.

He then leaned in and whispered “They hate us. They hate us.”

After the booing died down, Ant and Dec continued to present the show – however, one viewer continued to be disgruntled.

Ant and Dec were slammed by a viewer (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec hit back

One viewer wasn’t happy that Ant and Dec had spoiled the football score for them.

“Trust @antanddec to needlessly reveal the football scores just before the highlights come on,” they tweeted.

“I’m not sure what they find funny.”

The viewer probably didn’t expect Ant and Dec to see their tweet, let alone reply to it!

“We were taking the mick out of our Aussie crew after a loss in the WC. I don’t understand what you don’t understand!?” they tweeted in reply.

“Maybe stop watching live TV and stay off Twitter if you want to control what you do and don’t hear [eye roll emoji].”

We were taking the mick out of our Aussie crew after a loss in the WC. I don’t understand what you don’t understand!?

Maybe stop watching live tv and stay off Twitter if u want to control what you do and don’t hear 🙄 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 22, 2022

“Of course they are going to mention it they love the football lol,” one viewer tweeted.

“You tell em boys!” another said.

“You didn’t want the Australia score ruined….so you watched LIVE TV….. Based in AUSTRALIA….. Hosted by two FOOTBALL fans……that always take the Mick out of their AUSTRALIAN work crew, yeah it’s defo Ant and Dec’s fault ,” a third wrote.

Boy George became the latest star to leave the jungle (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity 2022 last night?

Elsewhere in last night’s show, Boy George became the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle.

The Culture Club star was in the bottom two with Chris Moyles – but Brits opted to save the DJ over the popstar.

Speaking to Ant and Dec afterwards, Boy George said he was “really happy” to leave.

During his exit interview, Boy George also called for Mike Tindall to win the show.

“He’s done the most,” the star told them.

Viewers were over the moon to see the 61-year-old leave the show.

“YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! Never wanted someone out of I’m A Celebrity so bad in all my life,” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh thank god he’s out,” another wrote.

Not everyone was happy though.

“I will miss him, I didn’t always agree with him but he was entertaining to watch!” one fan said.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

