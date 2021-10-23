I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay has urged for the campmates to be given “less food” during the 2021 series.

The presenter previously appeared in Gwrych Castle in Wales last year, alongside Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North.

Now, Vernon has called for the producers to make it even harder for the contestants.

Vernon Kay has shared his hopes for I’m A Celebrity 2021 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2021: What did Vernon Kay say?

During his I’m A Celebrity stint, Vernon was subjected to freezing conditions and foot shortages.

And he wants this year’s contestants to feel his pain.

Speaking to the BBC Newscast podcast, Vernon, 46, said: “Someone asked me, ‘What do you think we can fix?’

“I said, less food, make it colder. I just wanted it to be more horrible for them!”

Vernon lost a whopping two-and-a-half stone in just three weeks during his time on the show.

However, the TV star made up for lost time after returning home to wife Tess.

Vernon finished third on last year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

After leaving the Welsh castle, Tess stocked up on plenty of Vernon’s favourite treats.

At the time, she revealed: “Vern told me he’s lost 30lb in weight!”

“So I’ve been shopping to get some of his fave foods ready for his return… mostly meat, chocolate and of course his favourite Yorkshire Tea bags.”

Who is taking part in I’m A Celebrity?

The ITV show are yet to announce this year’s celebrities.

However, plenty of rumoured names have been thrown into the mix.

Richard Madeley is currently a firm favourite to take part, while Maura Higgins is also up there.

Ant and Dec return to Wales next month (Credit: ITV)

According to bookmakers Ladbrokes, Maura has odds at 7/2 to appear in the Welsh castle.

Furthermore, Frankie Bridge is apparently taking part this year.

Her husband, Wayne Bridge, previously took part in the Aussie version of the show.

A source told The Sun: “She is determined to give the challenge her all.”

In addition, the insider added: “Wayne really enjoyed his time in the Australian jungle, and Frankie is looking forward to giving the show a go too. She is pretty excited.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here officially starts next month.

