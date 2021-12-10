Adam Woodyatt and Matty Lee became the sixth and seventh campmates to be eliminated from the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity tonight (December 10) in a shock double elimination.

After almost three weeks in camp, the pair narrowly missed out on a chance to take on the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

However, they did get to see Naughty Boy do ALL the trials – and enjoy some pub grub in the Castle Inn.

Matty Lee left I’m A Celebrity 2021 tonight (Credit: ITV)

What did they say about their I’m A Celebrity 2021 exit?

Like most of this year’s stars, Adam and Matty were disappointed to leave but doubtless glad to be heading back to heating, hot water and their family and friends.

Adam told show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “Everyone in there’s just been brilliant. I’ve had a fantastic time.

“I’d looked at it as a new start,” the emotional star said, “but a lot of stuff is still going on.”

Matty added: “It’s been exactly what I thought it would be. It’s been tough at times, I’ve gone in, eaten a testicle, but I feel like I’ve done it all and met some amazing people along the way.”

How did viewers react to the double elimination?

I’m A Celebrity viewers took to Twitter to share their verdict after Ant and Dec announced the next two stars to leave camp.

One posted: “Damn I feel sorry for Matty.”

Another commented: “Matty looks so sad.”

Meanwhile, a third declared: “Noooooooo!”

“I expected it but I am DEVASTATED that Matty has been voted out,” declared another.

“Matt finally got some decent screen time and he’s out, I’m fuming,” said another.

“I THOUGHT ADAM WAS GOING TO MAKE IT TO, AT LEAST, THE TOP THREE,” screamed another.

“I’m at that stage of #ImACeleb when I’m genuinely angry and upset at the people leaving!” declared another.

Adam also left the show (Credit: ITV)

Who else has missed out on the I’m A Celebrity final?

Louise Minchin was the last star to leave the jungle, after Naughty Boy left the night before.

The BBC Breakfast star revealed that she signed up for the castle experience so that she could show her true self after years of newsreading for the BBC.

Naughty Boy, meanwhile, revealed to Lorraine after his departure that he was looking forward to reunited with his dementia-stricken mum.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (December 11) on ITV at 9pm.

