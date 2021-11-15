Of all the I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestants, Richard Madeley is tipped to take on the first Bushtucker Trial.

That’s according to the bookies, who believe the Good Morning Britain presenter will be selected by viewers.

However, a source suggested to The Sun, Richard won’t be singled out due to fans wanting to pick on him.

Instead, an insider claims Richard will be number one on the list because he will prove himself so popular in Gwrych Castle in north Wales.

Would you rather see Corrie star Simon or GMB’s Richard chow down on unpleasant grub? (Credit: Coronation Street YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Why is Richard Madeley the hot pick?

The tabloid claims Richard, 65, is among “the most coveted” star in the I’m A Celebrity 2021 group.

Apparently his stock is so high because of his recent stints on GMB, making him popular with telly bosses.

A anonymous source indicated Richard’s TV resurgence was a factor in him agreeing to appear.

The insider said: “Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’.

“He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits.

“Richard is a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite. Once you wind him up, off he goes – he will make for castle gold.”

Frankie Bridge is another popular tip with the bookies (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Who else is considered a favourite for a Bushtucker Trial?

But it isn’t just producers who think Richard is a strong contender. Apparently, bookies also reckon he could be a top choice.

A top choice to swallow down unpleasant grub, that is.

Richard Madeley is a nailed-on fan favourite.

William Hill reckon he will be in line (at 2/1) to take on the first grim trial of the 2021 series.

Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge and Corrie star Simon Gregson (both at 9/2) are also said to be Bushtucker trial favourites.

Ex footy ace David Ginola is regarded as a surprise addition to the camp (Credit: Sky Sports Football YouTube)

Which celebrities are in I’m A Celebrity 2021?

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up has not yet been officially confirmed by ITV.

However, famous participants have been pretty much revealed after a tabloid published pics of stars going into quarantine.

Among those expected to be taking part beyond the celebrities already mentioned are another ten contestants.

They are EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and Strictly legend Arlene Phillips.

Set to join them will be ex BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, diver Matty Lee and music producer Naughty Boy.

Radio 1’s Snoochie Shy, Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith, parasport athlete Kadeena Cox and ex footballer David Ginola are tipped to round out the line up.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 starts on Sunday November 21 on ITV at 9pm.

