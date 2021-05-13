I’m A Celebrity 2021 could be staying in Wales this year, according to GMB showbiz reporter Richard Arnold.

The 2020 series of the hit reality show took time away from its traditional Australian Outback home because of Covid travel restrictions.

And now, following an update from Australia about plans for reopening its borders, Richard speculated that the show could stay in Wales.

Richard speculated about I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Will I’m A Celebrity 2021 be in Wales?

Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison ruled out opening his country’s borders until 2022.

And this could have a knock-on effect on the show’s location this year.

When host Kate Garraway asked Richard, “no jungle this year, then?” he replied “no”.

“Great news for the good folks of Wales though because it looks like this morning that I’m A Celebrity will be a case of Get Me Out of Gwrych once again.

“Another blow was dealt to the popular ITV show after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ruled out reopening the country’s border until 2022.

“Meaning those celebrities could be breaking Welsh cakes with Kiosk Cledwyn back in Gwrych Castle in North Wales for a second time in November.”

Prime Minister Morrison said borders wouldn’t open until 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

What did Scott Morrison say?

In an interview, Prime Minister Morrison said that he did not believe his citizens had an “appetite” for opening up borders.

This comes despite a relaxation of restrictions in the country.

“Australia is in no hurry to open [our] borders, I can assure you,” he said.

“There are three million people that have died from Covid. The Covid pandemic is raging around the world and we can fill stadiums… we can stand like this together… we can live like this in Australia.

I can assure Australians, I will not be putting at risk the way we are living in this country, which is so different to the rest of the world today.

“And that’s fantastic.

“The issues of borders and how they’re managed will be done very, very carefully.”

A source close to the show told ED! “No decisions have been made regarding the location for the new series and we have contingencies and plans in place for all possible options.”

Dec with Ant on I’m A Celebrity last year (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec say about Wales?

Speaking with Digital Spy, Declan Donnelly said: “We’ve got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales.

“We had a great time there, we had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very, very welcome so we’d gladly go back there.”