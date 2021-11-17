I’m A Celebrity 2021 kicks off with a brand-new line-up later this week.

Famous faces including Frankie Bridge and Richard Madeley are among the list of stars confirmed on the line-up for this year.

And, with such big names sacrificing comfort, food and heat in the name of reality TV, we can’t help but wonder how much the big names are getting paid this year.

Read on for all you need to know…

Frankie Bridge joins the I’m A Celebrity line-up this year (Credit: ITV)

How much are I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestants getting paid?

ITV never officially confirms the fees paid to celebrities to appear on the show.

However, there are lots of reports speculating how much the contestants receive for their time in the castle.

Some celebrities can apparently expect to receive anything from £30,000 to £500,000 depending on how well known they are.

Read more: Where is the I’m A Celebrity Castle and can you book a stay there?

This year it has been reported that Frankie Bridge has signed a “bumper deal” to appear on I’m A Celebrity – although an exact figure hasn’t been revealed.

Even though he hasn’t been confirmed in the line-up, it has also been reported that Adam Woodyatt bagged a deal to be on the show for a hefty £250,000.

Another big name, Richard Madeley, has also been estimated to make £200,000 from the show.

All the reported salaries pale into insignificance though compared to the highest I’m A Celebrity earner of all time.

Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly paid £500,000 for her stint in the jungle!

Mo Farah last year in the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

How much did last year’s contestants get paid?

The fees would certainly tally up with what some of the biggest stars received last year.

Back in 2020 it was reported that Olympic gold medalistSir Mo Farah was paid £300,000 for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Presenter Vernon Kay was also reported to be one of the highest paid contestants, receiving a whopping £250,000.

Corrie star Beverley Callard is also said to have done really well and pocketed £125,000.

Read more: The most iconic bushtucker trials in the show’s 20 year history

Victoria Derbyshire, Ruthie Henshall and Jessica Plummer were all reported to have signed deals for £75,000 each.

Meanwhile, AJ Pritchard and Hollie Arnold were only reported to have taken home £50,000. However, it’s not bad for a maximum of three weeks work!

The salaries of the show’s remaining contestants, including queen of the castle Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1 presenter Jordan North, are currently unknown.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.