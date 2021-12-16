Ofcom has been inundated with complaints regarding I’m A Celebrity 2021.

The ITV series came to an end last week with Danny Miller being crowned King of the Castle.

It proved to be a controversial series, but not for reasons viewers might initially think.

Presenters Ant and Dec couldn’t resist using their trademark brand of humour to poke fun at Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During the episode that aired on December 8, Ant McPartlin, 46, made a not-so-subtle reference to Boris.

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Ofcom complaints about Ant and Dec remarks

Speaking about the celebs, he told viewers at home: “They weren’t celebrating. They categorically weren’t having a party.

“They categorically deny any accusations they had a party.

“And this ‘fictional’ party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine or a Secret Santa.”

The remarks were in relation to the accusations that the government held Christmas parties in December 2020, despite the country being in lockdown restrictions.

According to The Sun, Ofcom received 65 complaints about Ant and Dec’s comments.

A spokesperson for the TV watchdog said the objections “related to comments made about the alleged Downing Street Christmas Party”.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

ED! has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

However, it was far from the most complained about moment in the series this year.

That honour went to the show’s continued use of live animals during Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 has also faced complaints about its use of live animals (Credit: ITV)

According to reports, more than 12,000 viewers complained in total about their usage.

Meanwhile, I’m A Celeb bosses are reportedly planning to hold next year’s competition in the UK again.

Fans of the show have been calling for a return to Australia throughout this series.

However, sadly it looks like that won’t be the case.

Reports claim that bosses have struck an agreement with Gwrych Castle that the historic site won’t take any other bookings in November 2022.

“The executives are happy to stick with Gwrych Castle for another year and then after that, the show might finally get back Down Under,” a source told The Sun.

