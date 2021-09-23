I’m A Celebrity 2021 will be taking place in Wales again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday as they teased they were preparing for the show.

However, fans are divided over the location and some people are disappointed it won’t be in Australia for another year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

I’m A Celebrity 2021

The duo shared a photo of them stood alongside a Welsh road sign.

Read more: OPINION: ‘Ant and Dec didn’t deserve another win at the National Television Awards’

Ant and Dec wrote: “Guess where we’ve just popped to for a little bit of filming.”

Fans expressed their excitement over the new series.

Ant and Dec hosted I’m A Celebrity in Wales last year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

One person said: “Yaaasss!!!!!! Christmas is coming.” [Sic]

Another wrote: “Oooo how exciting, I cant wait for I’m A Celeb, loved the castle last year.”

A third tweeted: “Love I’m A Celebrity every year.”

However, others weren’t happy the show will be taking place in Wales again this year.

One commented: “Didn’t like it in wales, can’t wait for it to be back in Oz.”

Ant and Dec teased the new series on Instagram (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Another said: “In that castle again [crying faces], [bleep] Covid.”

One added: “[Bleep] sake I thought it was gonna be in Oz.”

Meanwhile, the new series is expected to return later this year.

Last year, the show filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Ant and Dec previously spoke about the location of this year’s series and at the time said it was “up in the air”.

The show will be back in Wales this year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dec told Metro in May: “”People are having conversations with Australia to see if they’ll let us in, and to see if that’s going to work…

“If not, we’ve got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there.”

Read more: Ant and Dec at the NTAs: How many awards have they won in total?

Ant added: “We had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very welcome. We’d gladly go back there.

“We would happily go back to Wales if we had to.”

Last month, it was confirmed the show would be back in Wales.

Are you excited about the new series? Share your thoughts over at our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.