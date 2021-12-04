I’m A Celebrity 2021 isn’t exactly impressing fans with this year’s trials – and that’s putting it mildly.

The ITV show is meant to pit celebs against the worst challenges with gruesome grub and physically exhausting trials.

But instead, this year, fans say it’s not living up to its name.

The I’m A Celebrity trials have not impressed viewers of the 2021 show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2021: What trials have we seen?

Trials so far have seen Naughty Boy strapped to a wheel while his campmates answer questions about lords.

For each wrong answer he spent just 60 seconds with critters crawling over him – before settling down and not caring.

For fans it was hardly like a classic I’m A Celebrity challenge, which has seen previous campmates swimming under water with crocodiles to fight for meals.

Another saw him take on Creepy Closets – where he simply had to collect stars in small rooms full of critters.

They say the trials are far too easy this year – and the stars are eating far too well for their liking.

Naughty Boy took part in a trial dubbed ‘too easy’ this week (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2021 trials slammed as easiest ever

One said: “@imacelebrity when will we be seeing a real trial? These so called trials to date are way to easy.

“Is that deliberate so the celebs don’t have to struggle with food? No, we want to see the struggle, that is I’m A Celeb.”

A second said: “Apart from Richard Madeley’s trial, all the trials are too easy. There’s no tension or excitement in them!

“And why do Ant & Dec still continue to give instructions to contestants about where they should move their hand to find the star? Pointless!”

A third said: “This trial seems a lot easier compared to the ones so far.”

Another said: “I absolutely love @imacelebrity but this year has seen the most pathetic challenges ever. In fact; calling them challenges is an insult.”

They added: “Naughty Boy screaming for 60 seconds and then suddenly stopping when told time is up. Despite nothing being removed.”

Is there anything fans do like?

However, there has been a bright spot for fans – they think the Castle Coin Challenges are way more entertaining than the Bushtucker Trials.

One said: “The Castle Coin Challenges are more entertaining than the actual trials now #ImACeleb.”

A second said: “The Castle Coin Challenges are more of a trial than the actual trials.

“They might as well make them for half the stars or something, as they’re more fun to watch. #ImACeleb.”

A third said: “#ImACeleb The castle coin challenges are better than the trails. #justsaying”

