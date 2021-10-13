Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2021.

Simon, who has played Steve McDonald on the ITV soap for 32 years, has reportedly joined the show’s 2021 line up and will ‘be competing’ against EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, who has also reportedly signed up for the series.

According to The Sun, a source said: “To have both Simon and Adam on the series is a real coup. Bosses think they’ll provide some real comedy moments together.

“Bosses know Corrie fans will get right behind him.

Simon plays Steve McDonald, but he is rumoured to be doing I’m a Celeb (Credit: ITV)

“Everyone knows Simon as Steve, but now they’ll see a completely different side to him for the first time.

The source also stated that Simon had turned down I’m A Celeb a number of times. However now his children are older and the show is being filmed in Wales, he started to think the timing was right.

Simon Gregson’s former Coronation Street co-star Beverley Callard, who played Steve’s mum Liz McDonald for 30 years, also took part in I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Beverley Callard was in I’m A Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Entertainment Daily contacted I’m A Celeb reps for comment and they said: “Any names suggested for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Cast rumours

Other celebrities rumoured to be taking part in the 2021 series include GMB presenter Richard Madeley, news presenter and journalist Louise Minchin, Love Island star Maura Higgins, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in EastEnders, is also rumoured to be joining the line up (Credit: BBC)

Other celebs rumoured include Matt Baker, former host of The One Show, former Strictly Judge Arlene Phillips, Fashion expert-turned-chef, Gok Wan and EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt.

I’m A Celebrity – Weather warning

The 2021 series will be taking place in Gwrych Castle in Wales for the second year running.

However celebs have been warned ‘not to underestimate’ the ‘brutal’ weather forecast.

Will you be watching?

