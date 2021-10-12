I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! 2021 is at risk of being a wash-out due to horrendous weather predictions.

Long-range forecasts expect rain, storms and even floods to hit Wales, where the castle is situated, at the start of November.

And, while presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will have their umbrellas at hand, the weather could spell misery for this year’s contestants.

Hosts Ant and Dec will stay warm in their castle studio (Credit: ITV)

So what weather can the I’m A Celebrity camp expect?

I’m A Celebrity is taking place in Wales for the second year running, and Gwrych Castle will play host to the celebs.

However, forecasters who predict the long-term weather say it’s not looking good.

They’ve looked at the forecast from November 14, which is expected to be the first day of I’m A Celebrity.

The bad weather in Wales will be brutal.

Half an inch of rain may fall in the first day and the castle could be battered by 54mph winds.

The contestant sleeping on the castle floor will probably be so cold they won’t be able to sleep.

Experts predict the 100% cloud cover could mean temperatures will be barely warmer than freezing.

The three-week show can expect the wet conditions to stick around for at the first two weeks.

“The bad weather in Wales will be brutal,” said the former SAS serviceman Bear Grylls.

“You get persistent wind and rain and that makes people cold, fast. Contestants should not underestimate it.” The castle doesn’t really have a roof (Credit: Splash News)

Why isn’t I’m a Celebrity returning to Australia in 2021?

There was talk of the jungle reality show returning to it’s usual filming location in Australia on the Gold Coast.

But ITV bosses were forced to change their plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They feared the country could shut it’s borders so decided the risk of jeopardising the show was too great.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone working on the show was confident it would pan out but as time has gone on they have been forced to make some tough decisions.”

Ant and Dec in sunny Australia (Credit: ITV)

Who will the contestants be this year?

Rumours of who will take part this year are doing the rounds already.

Contestants could include presenter Richard Madeley, newsreader Louise Minchin, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Jake Wood, who played Max Branning in EastEnders.

Other names in the mix include Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix.

She told Heart FM recently: “I’ll try anything once me, do you know what I mean? I’ll give it a crack.

“If something smells bad I won’t put it in my mouth, but I am good at creepy crawlies.”

I’m A Celebrity is expected to return to ITV on November 14.

