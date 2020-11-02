I’m A Celebrity 2020 start date ‘confirmed’ as new series just days away

I’m A Celebrity start date has been confirmed for this month as Brits get ready for another national lockdown.

The ITV series will reportedly begin on Sunday, November 15, as England’s month-long lockdown kicks off on Thursday (November 5).

The show will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales, where two-week firebreak restrictions are in place until November 9.

I’m A Celebrity will begin on Sunday, November 15 (Credit ITV)

I’m A Celebrity start date next week

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will host the show as a string of celebrities head into the castle next week.

Olympian Mo Farah, former Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and ex-EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer are apparently among the line-up.

I’m A Celebrity was forced to relocate to a Welsh castle this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the Wales lockdown, ITV recently said it’s still planning to go ahead, and will be adhering to the strict new rules.

Beverley Callard is reportedly doing I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

A Celebrity changes this year

An ITV spokesperson told The Mirror: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, other aspects of the show will be changed.

The notorious Bushtucker Trials will be revamped as producers reportedly want to theme them more around locally-produced delicacies.

It could mean contestants will have to gorge on unappetising “treats” such as tripe and trotters.

A source told The Sun: “Producers are keen to celebrate British delicacies in the Bushtucker Trials – both good and bad.

I’m A Celebrity will see Ant and Dec return (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

“From rough and ready tripe and trotters to traditions like black pudding and rich, Welsh lamb, which non-veggie contestants will find mouthwatering after starving on rations for weeks.”

The insider added: “This year, the food in camp will be carefully worked out by nutritionists to make sure campmates are getting enough calories in the cold so they don’t burn through it and grind to a halt – which could be possible with the expected huge drop in temperature in Wales.”

