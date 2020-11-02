I'm A Celebrity start date confirmed
TV

I’m A Celebrity 2020 start date ‘confirmed’ as new series just days away

The ITV show will return to our screens next week

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity start date has been confirmed for this month as Brits get ready for another national lockdown.

The ITV series will reportedly begin on Sunday, November 15, as England’s month-long lockdown kicks off on Thursday (November 5).

The show will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales, where two-week firebreak restrictions are in place until November 9.

ant and dec i'm a celebrity 2020
I’m A Celebrity will begin on Sunday, November 15 (Credit ITV)

I’m A Celebrity start date next week

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will host the show as a string of celebrities head into the castle next week.

Olympian Mo Farah, former Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and ex-EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer are apparently among the line-up.

I’m A Celebrity was forced to relocate to a Welsh castle this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the Wales lockdown, ITV recently said it’s still planning to go ahead, and will be adhering to the strict new rules.

Beverley Callard Coronation Street operation
Beverley Callard is reportedly doing I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

A Celebrity changes this year

An ITV spokesperson told The Mirror: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

Meanwhile, according to reports, other aspects of the show will be changed.

The notorious Bushtucker Trials will be revamped as producers reportedly want to theme them more around locally-produced delicacies.

It could mean contestants will have to gorge on unappetising “treats” such as tripe and trotters.

A source told The Sun: “Producers are keen to celebrate British delicacies in the Bushtucker Trials – both good and bad.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 promo
I’m A Celebrity will see Ant and Dec return (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

“From rough and ready tripe and trotters to traditions like black pudding and rich, Welsh lamb, which non-veggie contestants will find mouthwatering after starving on rations for weeks.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

The insider added: “This year, the food in camp will be carefully worked out by nutritionists to make sure campmates are getting enough calories in the cold so they don’t burn through it and grind to a halt – which could be possible with the expected huge drop in temperature in Wales.”

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton on Pride of Britain
Pride of Britain: Kate Middleton sparks concern as viewers say duchess looks ‘thin’
Holly Willoughby pyjamas
Holly Willoughby declares she’s found her ‘lockdown look’ as she poses in pyjamas
Kate Garraway speaks about husband's health battle on Lorraine
Lorraine: Kate Garraway addresses weight loss concerns amid husband’s health battle
Phillip Schofield says he did not know he was gay when married
Phillip Schofield ‘didn’t know’ he was gay when he got married to wife Stephanie
Coronation Street Debbie Ray
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Debbie Webster is a secret villain, confirms Sue Devaney
Coronation Street: Brooke Vincent announces second pregnancy