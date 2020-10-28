I’m A Celebrity has reportedly signed up Sir Mo Farah for the 2020 series.

The Olympic runner will enter Gwrych Castle in North Wales next month, according to reports.

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Mo, 37, is apparently set to go into isolation this week ahead of the show’s launch.

I’m A Celebrity has reportedly signed up Sir Mo Farah for the 2020 series (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun: “Mo’s been a big fan of the show for years and was just waiting for the right time in his career to do it.

“He obviously has an excellent level of fitness and mental focus so will be great at the Bushtucker Trials and will be a positive addition for keeping up team morale for campmates – especially as a lot of the celebs are worried how cold it will be.

“It’s his first foray into reality TV so he’s a bit nervous about the challenges and will miss his family.”

The insider added that Mo thinks the show will be an “amazing experience and the opportunity of a lifetime”.

I’m A Celebrity will return to screens in November (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

In addition, the signing is said to be a “massive coup for producers” and they think he’ll be a “hit with viewers”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Meanwhile, the reports have excited fans, with many hoping Mo is heading into the castle.

One person said on Twitter: “Mo Farah going in I’m A Celeb? Seriously?! Wow that’s something I never thought would happen.”

Another wrote: “So excited!”

Fans thrilled over reports Mo is doing I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity fans excited over Mo Farah signing

A third added: “MO FARAH joins this list! What a signing!”

The new series of I’m A Celebrity will begin next month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, North Wales.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly usually travel to Australia for the series with campmates staying in the jungle.

Ant and Dec usually film in Australia (Credit: ITV)

However, due to travel restrictions, the location was forced to change to the UK.

Who is taking part in I’m A Celebrity this year?

One of the big names rumoured to be entering the castle is Rob Kardashian.

Meanwhile, former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, dancer AJ Pritchard, The Chase’s Jenny Ryan and Eamonn Holmes are also tipped to appear.

Corrie actress Beverley Callard, Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in talks to appear too.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1 in November.

