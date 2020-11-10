I’m A Celebrity 2020 isn’t just losing Australia this year, it is also losing its medic Bob.

Medic Bob, real name Robert McCarron, 70, reportedly won’t be on this year’s series, which is set in Wales.

And it is yet again all thanks to COVID-19.

Travel restrictions mean Aussie Bob won’t be able to film on our British shores this year.

Why isn’t Medic Bob on this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

A source told The Sun that ITV is sad they can’t include him, but it just isn’t possible this time around.

They said: “Medic Bob is one of the pillars of I’m A Celebrity but unfortunately it wasn’t going to be a possibility to have him on board this year.

“Bob is based in Australia and with the changing restrictions there and in the UK, it became evident he wasn’t going to be able to feature.

“Of course this is completely temporary and Bob will return once I’m A Celebrity is back in Australia.”

A rep for I’m A Celebrity said: “With the show being in Wales this year we’re using a local medic team.”

What is he known for on the show?

They added that Ant and Dec will reference Bob’s absence, as well as introduce a new British medic to the team.

Bob became well known on the show for his fast-acting medic duties.

He famously rushed to help contestant Gillian McKeith when she fainted.

Of course, losing Bob is just one of the many huge changes taking place this year.

Swapping the Aussie jungle for a ‘haunted’ Welsh castle in 2020, this series will certainly be very different.

How else will this year’s I’m A Celebrity be different?

There also won’t be the presence of exotic animals in tasks and the campsite uniforms have been adjusted to match the chilly Welsh weather.

The official 2020 I’m A Celebrity line-up was recently confirmed by ITV.

The confirmed ten contestants are as follows: Sir Mo Farrah, Beverley Callard, Victoria Derbyshire, Victoria Plummer, Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Jordan North, Hollie Arnold, AJ Pritchard and Giovanna Fletcher.

The contestants have been forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 restrictions prior to the show airing.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off on ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

