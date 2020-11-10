Kate Garraway has revealed this year’s contestants will be “utterly miserable” since I’m A Celebrity 2020 moved to Wales.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, previously appeared on the ITV reality series in Australia last year.

But Kate, who starred alongside Roman Kemp in the jungle, insists this year’s line-up will have it far worse.

Kate Garraway says the I’m A Celebrity contestants will be ‘miserable (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say?

Kate spoke to Roman on his Capital Breakfast show today (November 10).

She said: “I think it’s going to be utterly miserable for them. But then, it’s meant to be, isn’t it?”

I think it’s going to be utterly miserable for them

However, the presenter believes the hit ITV show has come at exactly the right time.

She continued: “I think it’s exactly what we need.

I’m A Celebrity has moved to Wales (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Emma Willis and Holly Willoughby back Giovanna Fletcher to win

“We’ve all watched everything, we need some new telly. I can’t wait!”

During last year’s show, Kate came fourth behind Roman, Coronation star Andy Whyment and jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa.

What else has Kate Garraway been up to?

The return of I’m A Celebrity will no doubt come as a welcome distraction to Kate amid her husband’s health struggles.

Her partner Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus.

Kate appeared on the ITV show last year (Credit: ITV)

Kate, who often gives updates on her husband’s condition, recently revealed that Derek had said his first word since March.

She explained that right from the beginning of Derek’s treatment, doctors had been speaking to him to try and “trigger a response”.

The mum-of-two shared: “As they were shifting him, they asked if he could feel anything.

“Not expecting a response as he hadn’t previously. But suddenly he mouthed in a whisper, ‘Pain’.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard rules out win before the show has even started

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kate’s 20-year-old family car, nicknamed “Vicky Volvo”, was stolen.

The presenter appeared on GMB to address the incident.

She told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “I thought it’s bound to be an unpaid parking ticket that Derek hasn’t been able to sort out while out of action since March and it’s probably gone through a system and it’s been impounded.

“But it’s actually been stolen.”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 starts on November 15 at 9pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.