I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher has reunited with her campmates.

The star became Queen of the Castle earlier this month after beating Vernon Kay and Jordan North for the crown.

Now, weeks after the show‘s finale, some of campmates have got back in touch… over Zoom!

The I’m A Celebrity camp reunited on Zoom (Credit: ITV)

Giovanna snapped a photo as 10 of the 12 campmates enjoyed a Zoom catch-up.

In the picture, Giovanna was joined by Ruthie Henshall, Hollie Arnold, Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, Victoria Derbyshire and Jordan North.

Meanwhile, Vernon Kay, Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard joined the video chat.

However, Russell Watson was absent from the call and Sir Mo Farah didn’t appear in the image.

What did I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna say?

Giovanna said: “Soooooo good to speak to most of my amazing camp mates tonight…

“I wonder if we’ll ever stop calling each other campmates?!? Anyway – ALL FOR ONE, AND…

“Love you endlessly,” as she tagged the campmates.

She added: “See you next time @officialrussellwatson.”

Vernon joined the Zoom reunion (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vernon – who bagged third place on the show – also shared a snap to Instagram.

He wrote: “Great catch up with the @imacelebrity family!!

“So much chat with those that could make it… plus @tomfletcher and #megashag (Bev’s John!)”

In addition, Vernon shared another photo of himself sitting in front of his laptop on Saturday morning.

He reflected: “Last night’s catch-up was such a laugh… We talked about everything and finally got the answers we desperately needed!!

“What time were we going to bed?? Who chose the food we ate?? Etc… And discovered @jordannorth1 uses naan bread as pizza basses!”

Former Coronation Street actress Beverley also posted a snap of herself chatting to her campmates.

She sweetly wrote: “Friends for life… A lovely catch up with my @imacelebrity castle family!”

Earlier this month, Giovanna became Queen of the Castle.

At the time, she told hosts Ant and Dec: “I can’t believe it. People have literally picked up their phones and voted.

Giovanna Fletcher won I’m A Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV)

“I’m blown away, I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience.”

Meanwhile, she later wrote on Instagram: “Three weeks ago I walked into a Welsh castle and straight into the arms of 11 wonderful humans for what felt like the most uplifting, hilarious and emotional camping trip of all time.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be a scary but amazing thing, and I’m so glad I took on this adventure.”

