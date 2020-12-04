Former I’m A Celebrity winner Joe Pasquale has hit out at the 2020 series of the ITV show.

The comedian has slammed the show for being “too easy” after producers were forced to move the camp to Wales.

The former King of the Jungle took home the crown back in 2004.

What did I’m A Celebrity winner Joe Pasquale say about the 2020 series?

Speaking on This Morning on Friday (December 4), Joe made his feelings about this year’s series clear.

“To me it seems easier – for a start, they’ve got hot water!” said the star.

“We had no hot water at all. Janet Street-Porter moaning to me about doing washing up in cold water.

“Where’s the hot water, Janet? We’re in the jungle!”

Do viewers agree?

It seems as though Joe may be on his own in his criticism of this year’s series.

So much so in fact, that many are calling for there to be two series of the show every year.

Despite the format experiencing big departures to what fans have come to expect, the series has been a ratings hit for ITV.

Right from the off, the 2020 series has commanded huge audiences – and bosses celebrated its second biggest launch ratings since 2013.

Will there be two series next year?

One Twitter said: “@antanddec #antanddec please please please please do I’m A Celeb jungle every winter and I’m A Celeb castle every summer. Please and thank you. Loving this year’s.”

Another said: “In 2021 they should take #ImACeleb back to Australia in the winter, but bring in a summer version with non-celebs in Wales.”

While another person echoed: “Here’s an idea. They should do I’m A Celeb at the castle in the summer and in the jungle during winter @imacelebrity @antanddec.”

