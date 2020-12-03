I’m A Celebrity stars will take on the Celebrity Cyclone tonight as the 2020 series approaches the end.

Vernon Kay, Shane Richie, Giovanna Fletcher and Jordan North will face the iconic challenge on Thursday night’s show.

In a teaser clip, the stars are seen battling against water, wind and slime as they try and get stars up the slope.

The final I’m A Celebrity stars do the Cyclone trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happens in I’m A Celebrity tonight?

In the footage, Jordan is seen carrying two huge stars as water, wind and slime battle against him.

Read more: AJ Pritchard on I’m A Celebrity: Star addresses ‘tension’ with Shane Richie

Hosts Ant and Dec shout: “Go, go! Go, go, go!”

Giovanna and Shane appear to already be at their star points as Jordan eventually reaches the third one.

The celebrities have to try and get the stars up the slope (Credit: ITV)

Vernon is then seen running up to the fourth and final star point.

As he powers through the wind and water, Dec shouts: “Woah! Look at him go!”

However, as he reaches the top point, a massive amount of water is released and wipes them out.

Will they be able to complete the Cyclone Challenge?

Meanwhile, last night saw Sir Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard leave the castle.

The celebrities wiped out (Credit: ITV)

Who will win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Viewers have speculated on who they think will win.

Some think Giovanna should win as she’s the only woman left in the castle.

One person said on Twitter: “Girl Power! Giovanna to win!”

Another wrote: “Genuinely hope Giovanna wins I’m A Celeb.”

I’m A Celebrity fans want to see Giovanna win the 2020 series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Jessica Plummer reveals real reason she showered naked in castle

However, others said they’re happy for either of the four stars to win.

One added: “I don’t mind who wins out of Gi, Vernon and Jordan just as long as it’s not Shane.”

Another tweeted: “I said before the first vote-off that Vernon, Gi, Shane and Jordan will be top 4. I’ve never predicted something that perfectly.

“I seriously don’t mind who wins now.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Who do you think will win? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.