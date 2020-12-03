Former I’m A Celebrity star Dom Joly has revealed behind-the-scenes tactics of the show amid the 2020 series.

Dom, 53, appeared in the 2010 series alongside the likes of Stacey Solomon and Shaun Ryder.

Now, Dom has claimed the programme “is weirder and darker than they make it look”.

Dom Joly appeared in the 2010 series (Credit: ITV)

What did Dom Joly say about I’m A Celebrity?

Speaking on The Matt Haycox Show podcast, Dom said: “If anything I’m A Celebrity is weirder and darker than they make it look.

“The whole thing is based on hostage mentality of keeping control over you and keeping you unstable.

Read more: Russell Watson on I’m A Celebrity: Star reveals 20lb weight loss in two weeks

“They do this thing that hostage-takers often do – they move you around. They keep you blindfolded and stuff.”

Dom laid bare behind-the-scenes secrets (Credit: YouTube)

“When you go off to a trial that’s far away, you get chucked in the back of what I call ‘Beirut Buses’ – blacked out land rovers,” Dom said.

“It’s quite creepy. The hostage tactic is very thought through.”

He also described one particular tactic hosts Ant and Dec like to use to keep campmates off-balance.

Dom claimed they wear tape over their watches because “time is a luxury”.

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Ultimately, Dom said the biggest battle was boredom.

He said: “For 23 hours a day you’re sitting with people you often don’t like with nothing to say. It’s just boredom.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Shane Richie is one of the 2020 finalists (Credit: ITV)

Who are the I’m A Celebrity 2020 finalists?

The four finalists for 2020 have now been revealed.

The final four are Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay, Jordan North and Shane Richie.

AJ Pritchard and Sir Mo Farah left the castle last night in a double elimination.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: Final four celebrities take on Celebrity Cyclone tonight

The final is tomorrow night (Friday December 4).

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.