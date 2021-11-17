I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast – who was in the line-up alongside Beverley Callard and Jordan North?

Beverley Callard renews her wedding vows in Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding – but who was in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast with her?

With several of her I’m A Celebrity cast mates from 2020 around her, Beverley says ‘I do’ in the ITV1 show.

Viewers have seen Beverley team up with Jordan North as they travel to Spain ahead of her wedding vow renewal.

This week, several IAC faces reunite for the ceremony.

Viewers can watch the final episode this week on Wednesday November 17 2021.

Here’s a reminder of who took part in I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Jordan North made quite the impression on I’m A Celebrity 2020 (Credit: ITV1)

Who starred in I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast?

First of all, Radio One DJ Jordan North followed in the footsteps of previous contestant Roman Kemp.

He joined the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line up.

His screaming and puking from fear immediately made him the baby of the group.

And Coronation Street star Beverley Callard naturally took on the mother role.

The pair became firm friends, hence the birth of ITV’s Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding.

Fans will know that Bev wasn’t the only soap star in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast…

EastEnders legend Shane Richie – aka Alfie Moon – also took part.

Jessica Plummer, who played Chantelle Atkins from 2019 to 2020, also represented from Walford.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast – who else starred last year?

There were several athletes in the line-up too.

Olympic Gold medallist Mo Farah subsequently joined the campmates in the Welsh location of Gwrych Castle.

Javelin thrower Hollie Arnold joined him, and hoped to inspire people in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Meanwhile, former Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard took part too.

Viewers voted Hollie Arnold out first (Credit: ITV1)

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast – who joined Bev and Jordan?

Meanwhile, veteran TV presenter and radio DJ Vernon Kay left wife Tess Daly behind to join the line-up.

Giovanna Fletcher, author and podcast host, was a shoe-in to win.

And BBC broadcast journalist Victoria Derbyshire brought the brains.

Finally, latecomers Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson eventually completed the cast of 12.

What order did they leave?

Paralympic javelin thrower Hollie Arnold was the first to leave.

Musical theatre actress and singer Ruthie Henshall closely followed her.

Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard was the third to leave.

Meanwhile, viewers voted journalist and TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire out next.

Russell Watson was next to leave, followed by former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Viewers voted dancer AJ Pritchard out next, with Mo Farah not far behind him.

Actor Shane Richie left the castle in fourth place.

Third position was Vernon Kay.

Jordan North was runner-up, while author Giovanna Fletcher won the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 21 at 9pm on ITV1.

