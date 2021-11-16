I’m A Celeb star Danny Miller has revealed that he agonised over joining the show’s line-up.

And, earlier today (November 16), one expert has told ED! that he’ll most definitely find it tough being away from his newborn son.

Danny and fiancée Steph welcomed son Albert on October 25, meaning the tot will be less than a month old when his dad heads into the castle.

The trio are currently isolating together, and Danny has admitted he is worried about leaving Steph on her own with Albert.

Danny Miller’s son will be less than a month old when he enters I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb star Danny say about his baby?

Emmerdale star Danny revealed he agonised over taking part in the show this year.

He said: “Steph and I had a long discussion about me taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

“We were due to start IVF earlier this year and that would have meant the baby would have been due next March, so it wouldn’t have mattered.

“But then a miracle happened and Steph fell pregnant without IVF.”

Steph, a midwife, will be left holding the baby (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celeb star Danny’s leaving the baby in ‘perfect hands’

“I knew my baby would only be about a month old when I went into the castle,” he said.

“I was worried about leaving the baby with Steph on her own but she is a midwife and I know our baby will be in perfect hands.

“She has been incredibly supportive and she knows what a great opportunity this is to take part.”

Danny added: “And so after lots of discussions, I’ve said yes!

“I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron.

“It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone.”

How will Danny cope being away from Albert?

It’s thought Danny will have one of the hardest times in the castle being away from his newborn son.

Ahead of the news being announced, Danny revealed he was loving being in his “baby bubble”.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “The last three weeks in our baby bubble are memories I will treasure forever.”

So how will he cope when it bursts and he heads into the castle?

Hester Grainger, parenting expert and co-founder Perfectly Autistic, told ED!: “Having a newborn is tough at the best of times, without heading to a castle in Wales and cutting all contact with your family for a few weeks.

“Danny may find it difficult to connect with the other celebrities and will find it incredibly emotional when he receives letters from home reminding him of what he’s missing.

“With the fee for being on I’m A Celeb rumoured to be thousands, he will be thinking about his baby’s future, rather than his time away.

“I think his focus will be to become King of the Castle. But it may be when he returns home that he will find it hard. Seeing how much his baby has grown during the weeks he was away.”

Sophie Baron, founder of Mamamade, also told us: “It’s certainly not easy to leave a new baby, so much changes when you become a parent for the first time.

“But it’s important to keep doing the things that make you YOU. It’s impossible to be a good parent or partner when you’re not happy and fulfilled,” she added.

I’m A Celeb starts Sunday (November 21) at 9pm on ITV.

