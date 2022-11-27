I’m A Celeb star claims to have been blindfolded ahead of trial

I’m A Celeb star Gillian McKeith has claimed that she had a terrifying experience while on the show in 2010.

Gillian alleged that she was ‘blindfolded’ and taken to the Bushtucker Trial in a van.

Gillian McKeith appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

The former I’m A Celeb contestant felt ‘kidnapped’

Gillian revealed to The Sun that the journey to the trials left her terrified.

She said, “I was once blindfolded and taken in a van that was all blacked out, and I didn’t know where I was.

“I felt like I had been kidnapped. It was quite sinister.”

The nutritionist was known for her refusal to take part in bushtucker trials despite being repeatedly voted for by the public (Credit: ITV)

“It’s really isolating going to these trials as no one speaks to you, and you don’t know what is going on or where you are going,” she continued.

“I was terrified of everything, so I was constantly working myself up to different levels of craziness inside my body.”

Gillian McKeith’s struggles on I’m A Celebrity

Best known for her fainting spells and refusal to complete trials during her stint on I’m A Celebrity in 20210, Gillian didn’t have the best time in the Australian jungle.

The nutritionist was consistently voted by the public to do Bushtucker Trials.

During one of the trials, she fainted in front of her campmates and had to be administered an oxygen mask.

The trial involved Gillian being trapped in a coffin underground while surrounded by rats.

The You Are What You Eat star claims that being on I’m A Celebrity gave her PTSD.

She previously told The Daily Star: “I definitely still suffer from PTSD. Since that jungle trial, the one where I was buried under the ground in a coffin and rats landed on top of me, it still feels like yesterday.

“What has happened is, every time I have to go into a small space like a lift, I feel like I’m going to start screaming. I feel an intense rising panic that I simply can’t control.”

She added: “I went in without claustrophobia and came out with it.”

Gillian’s thoughts on the final

Gillian has admitted to having a soft spot for loveable Owen – and Jill.

She’s said: “I think Jill is amazing too and a contender to win.”

There’s no love for Matt Hancock. though.

Earlier this week, Gillian revealed she believes that he is ‘manipulating’ both the campmates and the general public.

Gillian said: “You do get a sense from him that he is lacking self-awareness, but when it comes to politicians, they are so clever.

“They are very good at weaving people into their web and making themselves appear extremely amiable and kind and caring.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

I’m A Celebrity crowns the winner for 2022 tonight.

