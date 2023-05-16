I’m A Celeb… South Africa star Myleene Klass reveals touching gesture she’s made with her six-figure winnings

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa winner Myleene Klass has revealed that she gave her £100,000 winnings to charity. Myleene was crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend last week, winning a huge £100,000 on the show.

On her Instagram, she revealed she was “incredibly proud” to donate her winnings to a charity she has been a patron of for the last 11 years. Fans showed their appreciation for the I’m A Celeb winner, calling her an “inspiration” for her donation.

Myleene Klass has donated her I’m A Celeb South Africa wins (Credit: ITV)

Myleene shared a post to her Instagram about choosing to donate her I’m A Celeb… South Africa winnings. She wrote: “I am proud to donate my I’m A Celebrity prize money of £100,000.00 to Save the Children UK. I’ve been an ambassador for 11 years in which time I’ve travelled the globe helping STC.”

The singer added: “The things I have seen will stay with me forever. Children in the Philippines playing by the ships that have run aground from the tsunami so they can be next to their parents that lay crushed beneath them. Dancing with children in refugee camps in Jordan as their parents weave me a chopping board made of plastic bags to say thank you for being there. (I still have it). Teaching rescued child brides in Tanzania the Solfa, Astronomy and Science as they study through the day, striving to become engineers and doctors to help their communities and at night, iron clothes and raise their own babies.”

Myleene also added that the money will do “amazing” things. She wrote: “I have taught children to read in the UK where poverty also greatly effects families and one of my favourites, I officially launched the first ever Xmas Jumper day over a decade ago. To see what it has grown to is amazing. I have visited so many countries, met so many people but the message I take back each and every time is that we are all the same. We all just want the best for our children and due to luck and circumstance of birth, it’s not always something a child gets. My girls have always helped me pack balloons, sweets, stickers and nail polish for the children I go to. They themselves are now mini ambassadors.”

The star concluded: “I’ve seen for myself, this money will go far. The mouse tails and rotten tofu were worth it.”

Myleene won the competition after a rough eating challenge (Credit: ITV)

Fans crown Myleene a ‘legend’

Save the Children commented on the post telling Myleene she was a legend. The charity wrote: “Our legend for the past 11 years. Thank you so much for what you’ve done and are going to do for children. This money is an incredible gift which will support so many families.”

Fans of the I’m A Celeb… South Africa winner also showed their love for Myleene after she made the announcement. One fan wrote: “Your kids must be so so proud of you. What an awesome role model you are for them.” A second fan said: “Just when I think I couldn’t admire you more. Incredible.” Meanwhile, a third person added: “You are beautiful inside and out – that is wonderful and selfless. Let’s hope a few more celebrities follow suit to their chosen charities.”

