I’m A Celeb South Africa star Fatima Whitbread is proving to be a bit of a moaner, and these angry tweets from viewers prove it’s time for her to go.

With the show in its final week, many are hoping that the Olympic javelin thrower doesn’t end up winning!

Fatima is on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Fatima Whitbread on I’m A Celeb… South Africa

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is in its final week now, with nine celebrities still left in camp. Amongst the campmates is former Olympic javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread. The 62-year-old appeared on the show back in 2011. She finished in third place at the time.

However, it seems if it was up to fans this time round, Fatima would be out already. Some viewers have grown tired of the star “moaning” and believe her time in camp should be up.

Only recently, she was blasted by viewers for waking Andy up during the night to do his chores. Her repeated complaining about campmates not doing their bit around the camp has got on some viewer’s nerves. Last night, Fatima only managed to pick up three stars during her trial. This is one of the worst results from a trial this season.

Fatima has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Fatima Whitbread

Viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about Fatima, with many calling for her time on the show to come to an end.

“Fatima has been way too cocky and bossy for someone who’s been one of the worst trial performers. Her and Paul need to go next,” one viewer tweeted. “Where’s your team spirit Fatima. SHE NEEDS TO GO,” another said.

“Fatima again telling them they’re not having as much food. Hope she goes next,” a third wrote.

“Fatima and Paul to go next please,” another said. “Toff could’ve won the whole thing, but now Janice, Carol & Fatima are still in because they refuse?? So unfair, the strongest people get put out but the weaker ones stay in??” a fifth fumed.

Viewers want Fatima out (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Fatima out of I’m A Celeb South Africa

More fans want Fatima out. “Fatima Whitbread OUT NEXT,” one I’m A Celebrity viewer tweeted.

“Fatima needs to [bleep] off,” another fumed. “Couldn’t stand Fatima back in 2011 can’t stand a now. Simples,” another wrote.

“Get rid of Fatima!! Rude as hell!!” another viewer tweeted. “Fatima can [bleep] and all,” another fan of the show said.

However, some viewers are enjoying the star on the show. “Love Fatima. She didn’t get to sixty without knowing things,” one viewer tweeted. “I love Fatima because she doesn’t care if people like her or not. She sticks to what she believes,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight at 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

