I’m A Celeb South Africa viewers slammed Amir Khan over his “cruel” behaviour during last night’s trial (Thursday, April 27).

Viewers weren’t happy with how Amir was handling some of the animals during his task. Many took to Twitter to let their feelings be known.

Amir took part in a task last night (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan’s trial on I’m A Celeb… South Africa

Last night saw Amir take part in the Supermarket Shriek challenge, where the “shopping is shocking”.

To win meals for camp, Amir had to pick out 10 items to complete his shopping list.

However, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, the items were hidden inside cages full of creepy crawlies and critters.

Some of the animals the former boxer had to deal with included snakes, crabs, frogs, lizards, cockroaches, and crocodiles.

In all fairness to Amir, he did very well, picking up all 10 stars – meaning he won 10 meals for camp.

However, some of the viewers at home weren’t happy…

Amir’s behaviour came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan slammed by I’m A Celeb…South Africa viewers

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers weren’t happy with the way Amir was handling some of the animals in the task last night. A number of fans took to Twitter to slam the 36-year-old.

“Not particularly impressed with how Amir is handling the animals,” one viewer tweeted.

“I feel Amir is a little rough-handed with some of these creatures,” another said.

The rangers watching amir mishandle the hell out of the animals #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/e6Su71J6dK — Maisie Ovenden (@maisie_ovenden) April 27, 2023

“I have to think this is somewhat cruel to the animals,” another wrote.

“‘I’m a celebrity’ thinks that abuse of animals for entertainment purposes is totally an okay thing to do & all the brainless idiots that watch it support animal cruelty,” a fifth fumed.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

The boxer was criticised last night (Credit: ITV)

Amir Khan branded “selfish” by viewers

Amir was also branded “selfish” by some viewers during last night’s show too.

During last night’s programme, Myleene Klass beat Andy Whyment in a task, meaning she booked herself a place in the main camp. However, her spot came at the expense of Phil Tufnell, who was sent to the Savannah Scrub.

Before Phil even left camp though, Amir had already laid claim to his bed, meaning Myleene was stuck with the uncomfortable hammock.

“Amir Khan, before Tuffers had even gone through the tunnel, he’d got his bags from the hammock and put them on the bed,” Carol Vorderman said.

Viewers weren’t impressed. “Let’s face it, we all already know how ‘strawberry’ selfish Amir is, and he’s not changed!!” one viewer said.

“Amir showing himself as selfish once again,” another fumed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans ‘furious’ as Ant and Dec announce stars facing first elimination: ‘They’re the best three!’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, April 28) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.