The I’m A Celeb odds have dropped and it’s not good news for Chris Moyles.

In fact, the radio DJ has been dealt a huge blow ahead of tonight’s (Wednesday, November 23) episode.

Evictions are coming thick and fast now – and if the bookies are to be believed, it’s not looking good for the DJ.

How much longer does Chris have in the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb odds: Chris Moyles dealt huge blow

Eliminations are happening thick and fast now on I’m A Celebrity.

With just seven stars left in the jungle, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid elimination.

Another eviction is taking place tonight – and the bookies have named their favourite to be evicted.

Unfortunately for former Radio 1 DJ Chris, it looks like his time in the jungle could be heading to its end.

According to BetVictor, Chris is favourite to be evicted from the jungle next.

The bookies have him at 4/5 to be the next star to leave the Australian jungle.

This should come as no surprise considering Chris was in the bottom two alongside Boy George during last night’s show.

Luckily for Chris, the British public opted to send 61-year-old Boy George home.

However, he may not be so luck tonight…

Chris was in the bottom two last night (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles next to leave I’m A Celeb as odds released?

Sam Boswell of BetVictor spoke about Chris’ chances of lasting in the jungle.

“With the final looming more celebrities are being voted out of the jungle, Chris Moyles is favourite to be eliminated next at 4/5, closely followed by Babatunde Aleshe at 13/8.

“Matt Hancock comes in at 7/1, and Seann Walsh at 10/1,” he then added.

Meanwhile, former Lioness Jill Scott is the current favourite to win the show. BetVictor have her at 4/7 to win.

“The winners’ market has been neck and neck between Jill and Owen [Warner] this week, but Jill Scott finds herself back on top, at 4/7,” Sam then said.

“Owen Warner comes in at 3/1, he’s been a bit of a dark horse in the competition as he started the series at 12/1. He’s a likeable character in the camp, he’s witty, charismatic and could go all the way to win,” he then added.

Mike Tindall is third favourite to win at 9/2. Matt Hancock is fourth at 12/1.

Boy George left the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Boy George leaves the jungle

Last night saw Boy George become the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle.

After being voted out, the pop legend confessed that he was “really happy” to be out.

“I am sort of ready [to leave],” he told Ant and Dec.

“I’ve had an amazing time I did a lot of things I never thought I would do. I’m sort of excited to see my sister.”

The pop star also teased that he has a lot of things to say about his time in the jungle, but has yet to give an interview.

A source told the Mirror today that it’s looking as though Boy George will wait until he’s back in the UK before giving his first interview.

“It is thought Boy George won’t do his first interview until he gets back to UK next week,” they said.

“The singer has teased he has lots to say so fans will be waiting for what’s sure to be an explosive run down of his time in camp in full.”

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

