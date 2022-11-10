I’m A Celeb viewers hit out at ITV over ‘traumatising’ Matt Hancock scenes: ‘Never show that again!’

I’m A Celeb viewers have hit out at ITV over scenes of Matt Hancock showering last night.

The MP and former health secretary made his highly-anticipated entrance into the jungle on Wednesday night’s show, something many viewers have been waiting to see.

But it seems there was one scene that viewers wished they hadn’t seen!

Matt Hancock went for a dip after the I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock showering on I’m A Celeb

After returning from their first Bushtucker trial, Matt and fellow new campmate Seann Walsh took showers to wash off all the slime and critters they had been subjected to during the challenge.

After Seann washed off, it was Matt’s turn.

Cameras panned to him as he took of his shirt and took a paddle in the water.

Seann, meanwhile, was watching on as he admitted: “I’m watching him, what the hell am I doing?”

Seann Walsh watched on as Matt Hancock washed off on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt was then seen sitting down in the water, before dunking his head in to wash off.

Viewers watching weren’t happy though, and begged ITV not to show the scenes again.

One person said on Twitter: “Dear ITV, please never show Matt Hancock stripping for a shower ever again, thanks.”

Another wrote: “We do NOT need shower shots of Matt Hancock thanks ITV.”

A third added: “ITV, do us a favour and start censoring Matt’s showers on behalf of the UK.”

Some viewers objected to the scenes, and begged ITV not to show them again (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity shower scenes

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “I’m a bit traumatised from watching Matt Hancock in the shower.”

Despite the shower scenes not going down well with viewers, some people have admitted to warming to Matt after his debut.

Ahead of his arrival in the jungle, there was much controversy surrounding his decision to do the show.

Thousands signed a petition to stop him heading in and some viewers feared he would ‘ruin’ the programme.

However, after last night’s show, many said they were going to give Matt a chance.

Matt washed off all the slime and critters from the Bushtucker trial during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “I hope he does well and I hope people give him a chance.”

Meanwhile, another confessed: “Controversial, perhaps, but I like Matt Hancock! It made me [laugh] when @ChrisMoyles asked him to say ‘next slide please’.”

Tonight (November 10), Matt will face his second Bushtucker trial as he takes on Tentacles of Terror.

But will he win enough stars for camp to keep them happy?

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

