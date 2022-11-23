I’m A Celeb fans joked that Matt Hancock has “ruined their lives” after watching an “offensive” moment on the show last night (November 23).

In fact, some even threatened to take the matter up with Ofcom.

The former MP has been no stranger to controversy during his time in the Aussie jungle.

But following a scene involving Matt from last night’s episode, viewers have slammed the show, with some calling it “the cringe highlight of the series”.

Matt has been called out on Twitter again (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb Matt Hancock’s ‘offensive’ moment

In the episode, the remaining I’m A Celebrity stars were given an unexpected trip to the iconic Jungle Arms pub.

There, the campmates were treated to pizza, chips, bar snacks, booze and a karaoke session.

As they indulged in the drinks and snacks, the stars took turns providing entertainment with a karaoke box.

However, controversial campmate Matt decided to belt out a Queen classic during karaoke – and his performance didn’t go down too well with viewers at home.

Why do they keep showing Matt Hancock singing?! I’m complaining to Ofcom.

In fact, some even joked they would be “praying” not to see the former Health Secretary pick up a microphone again.

After his performance, Matt said in the Bushtucker Telegraph: “I’m a massive Queen fan but I could’ve sung anyone equally badly. But that was brilliant, you can see how he gets a crowd going.”

While Matt may have called it “brilliant”, viewers didn’t agree.

Matt performed a Queen clasic during the karaoke sesh (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans rip into Matt Hancock’s karaoke

As he stumbled along to Queen’s I Want To Break Free, viewers soon took to Twitter to complain and share memes mocking him.

And it seems they were pretty offended by what they saw.

“Matt singing I want to break free? Someone tell me how to make an OfCom complaint please,” one viewer penned.

Another added: “Why do they keep showing Matt Hancock singing?! I’m complaining to Ofcom.”

“Matt Hancock does Queen. That has to be the cringe highlight of the series,” a third proclaimed.

A fourth person penned: “Matt Hancock singing I want to break free has single-handedly ruined my life.”

“How many complaints to Ofcom is this episode going to get then? Surely offended a lot of people,” said another.

Similarly, someone else commented: “Watching Matt Hancock murder I Want To Break Free by Queen has ruined my evening.”

Another said: “Matt Hancock is loving this karaoke a bit too much,” while another added: “Praying to God I never have to see Matt Hancock doing karaoke again.”

“Despite Matt Hancock’s charm offensive, I’m still offended,” said another.

Matt’s sing-song soon got his campmates, and viewers, talking (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock’s previously performed a Queen classic

It seems a Queen song is the go-to choice for Matt when it comes to karaoke.

In October 2017, Matt took to stage to belt out a performance of the iconic band’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

As reported by the MailOnline, Matt delivered an enthusiastic rendition of the song at the Tory party conference alongside Therese Coffey and Anne Milton.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9:00pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

