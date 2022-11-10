I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock left viewers furious tonight (November 10) during a discussion with Babatunde Aleshe about conspiracy theories.

Babatunde asked Matt to share a random fact about himself that people might not know.

Matt replied: “I play snooker left-handed. What about you?”

Babatunde replied: “I’m a conspiracy theorist. I love conspiracy theories.”

And it was that comment that opened up a can of worms for viewers at home…

Matt Hancock infuriated viewers by laughing about Covid conspiracy theories on I’m A Celeb tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Matt Hancock on Covid conspiracy theories

Matt left fans furious when he replied to Babatunde: “I’ve come into contact with a couple of conspiracy theories. As in, there’s a few about me.

“There’s one that Bill Gates and I conspired to create the vaccine for Covid in order to put microchips in everybody’s blood streams, so that we could control people,” he said, laughing.

And the comment left viewers at home furious – as many took to Twitter to call out his behaviour.

Viewers react

One I’m A Celebrity fan tweeted: “I’m glad Matt Hancock is sat back in the jungle giggling about the vaccine. Zero shame.”

Another said: “Let’s laugh it up.”

“Anyone else feel really uncomfortable watching #matthancok making jokes about the vaccine/conspiracy theories… gross,” said another.

“Conspiracy theory that Matt Hancock was responsible for making decisions that needlessly led to people dying,” another tweeted.

“Disgusting and wrong that he’s making jokes about the vaccine conspiracy given what he actually did through Covid,” another added.

Others, however, said it was the first time they’d heard Hancock’s name associated with the popular conspiracy.

“I do NOT remember Matt Hancock being part of the Bill Gates/vaccine/micro chip conspiracy theory. Does anyone??” one viewer asked.

“His BS is eye watering.”

Scarlette confronts Matt

Elsewhere, Scarlette Douglas was praised by I’m A Celebrity fans as she confronted Matt about his entrance into the jungle.

She told him: “I want to say this morning as I don’t like to leave things in… a lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset emotions are running high.

“We’re not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone’s a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I’m sure you understand why.”

She continued: “It was hard, a lot of people had difficult times… and then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Matt replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

The pair then set about cleaning the dunny out together – before Matt headed out to the trial.

He was a popular man when he arrived back in camp, though.

Matt ended up winning 11 out of 11 stars.

