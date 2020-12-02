This year’s I’m A Celebrity final will look a little different to previous years as the new King or Queen of the Castle will sadly have to celebrate winning all by themselves.

When a campmate leaves, they’re usually greeted by a warm welcome from their close family and friends. In the finale, this usually becomes a teary reunion on the bridge as fireworks are let off.

However, coronavirus has made that all but impossible for this year’s series.

Producers had also hoped to have a relative or close friend of each of the remaining campmates enter the castle in the final 48 hours. However, this too has apparently been scrapped.

What’s going to happen on the I’m A Celebrity final?

A source told The Sun: “ITV were desperate to include the segment as it is always really sweet and heart-warming.

“But this year they’ve realised with COVID rules and restrictions, it’s just too much of a logistical headache, so have had to knock it on the head.”

As a result of the emotional reunions being axed, the winner will now be whisked away to the Carden Park Hotel.

Then they will be driven back to London the next morning to film ITV Hub’s spin-off show, The Daily Drop, with Vick Hope.

Does Curtis Pritchard have COVID-19?

The news comes as it’s reported that AJ Pritchard’s brother, Curtis Pritchard, has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s just terrible luck for Curtis. He followed all the rules by the letter of the law, quarantined for two weeks and kept himself to himself.

According to reports, Curtis currently has no symptoms of the virus.

“It’s just terrible luck for Curtis,” a source told Metro. “He followed all the rules by the letter of the law, quarantined for two weeks and kept himself to himself.”

Consequently, filming for the new series of Celebs Go Dating has been halted until Curtis is able to begin filming again.

What did Curtis say on Instagram?

It’s been a tough few weeks for the star, whose grandma tragically passed last week.

Curtis broke the news on his Instagram earlier this week.

“It is following our grandad’s wishes that myself and AJ are to carry on with the current projects we are committed to,” he said.

“Grandad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart for us to stop what we were doing as Nanna had such pride in our work.”

He revealed that his brother, AJ, won’t be told the tragic news until after I’m A Celebrity is over.

“AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from,” he added.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

