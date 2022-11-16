Girlfriend of I’m A Celeb star Chris Moyles admits ‘worry’ over his appearance on show

The girlfriend of I’m A Celeb star Chris Moyles has spoken about her ‘worry’ while he’s on the ITV programme.

Tiffany Austin has flown to Australia and been spotted in Brisbane airport ahead of the first eviction of the series.

And she’s reportedly revealed fans are seeing the ‘real’ Chris while he’s taking part in the jungle reality show.

However, Tiffany is also said to have expressed concerns at the radio DJ’s appearances in Bushtucker trials.

I’m A Celeb: Chris Moyles girlfriend lands in Oz

Tiffany told the Mirror how viewers are getting glimpses of the Chris Moyles she sees every day.

She highlighted how that Chris and the personality fans listen to on the radio aren’t necessarily the same person.

Tiffany also noted how she is missing him making her laugh on a daily basis while he is away.

She said: “I definitely think Chris is being himself. There is a Chris people know and the one I know that you are seeing now. The one at home is much quieter.”

Chris Moyles Bushtucker trials

Tiffany also acknowledged how she has been concerned for Chris, who has taken part in two trials in a row.

However, she realises the Bushtucker challenges are all part and parcel of signing up for I’m A Celeb.

I am worried about him obviously but it is part of being on the show.

She said: “Absolutely it is part of the experience of doing the show, but I am worried about him obviously but it is part of being on the show – he has to experience that. It is wonderful he can get some airtime as well.”

Tiffany also hinted Chris didn’t consider being crowned King of the Jungle before he flew over.

But she reckons it would be entertaining if he made it to the final stages and take on the final Cyclone trial.

Tiffany added: “We never really discussed him winning, if he could get to the end fun challenge that would be great.”

How did Chris Moyles meet his girlfriend?

Speaking with Matt Hancock in the jungle, Chris revealed he met Tiffany after he left Radio 1 in 2012.

He said: “I decided to take a year off at that point. And that was fun. I went and rented a house in LA for a month, text all my mates that lived there and people I’d got to know going, ‘I’m back in town for 4 weeks, let’s get a coffee, let’s get dinner, let’s go to the pub.’ And I had a little life.

“And that’s where I met Tiff. She was living there.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Wednesday November 16, on ITV at 9pm.

