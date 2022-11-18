I’m A Celeb stars Charlene White and Owen Warner have come under fire from ITV viewers.

As camp deputy, the Loose Women star is supposed to be sleeping in the RV camper van with leader Matt Hancock.

However, she has been taking up space on a camp bed instead.

As a result, other campmates have taken it in turns to give up their own camp beds so she doesn’t have to rough it in a hammock.

“I’ve said that I’m fine sleeping in a hammock,” insisted Charlene last night. “We’ve all got to alternate. Even if I sleep in there [the RV], there will still be two people left in a hammock. We’ve all got to alternate so no one spends seven days sleeping in it.”

Despite her claims that she’s fine with a hammock, Owen told viewers that he would never leave her to be uncomfortable overnight.

Owen said in the Bush Telegraph: “I feel like saying, go on, sleep in the hammock and I bet you, in the middle of the night, she’s going to sneak up to the RV and get in that bed. Charlene’s like my mum in here, it’s like me putting my mum in a hammock whilst I’ve got a bed, so we’ll see.”

I’m A Celeb star Charlene White has been blasted by viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers slam Charlene White

Last night saw Charlene sleep in a hammock.

As a result, numerous fans once again complained about Charlene’s behaviour.

One tweeted: “Or you could just I don’t know SLEEP IN THE BED IN THE RV CHARLENE??! #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Another commented: “If Charlene won’t sleep in the RV she should sleep in the hammock. Infuriating #ImACelebrity.”

Viewers have been complaining about Charlene for days. Even Ant and Dec have made their feelings clear.

“I’m gonna go there right, I don’t get Charlene,” said Ant. “Why is she not sleeping in the RV in the comfy bed, because she’s saw a couple of spiders three days ago?”

“It’s crazy, crazy,” he added.

Charlene also sparked criticism when she helped the campmates cook dinner last night, despite not being in charge of that.

However, Charlene isn’t the only campmate to face criticism from viewers watching at home.

Owen Warner has faced criticism from viewers too (Credit: ITV)

Campmate Owen Warner faces criticism from fans

Owen also came under fire last night from some fans.

He was spotted sitting in Matt’s chair, which is reserved solely for the camp leader, while the politician was out on a beach trip.

Fans were quick to spot the ‘rule break’ and pointed it out on Twitter.

One said: “Where’s the forfeits this year? Charlene cooking and not sleeping in the RV. Owen sitting in the guvnor’s chair? #ImACeleb.”

The rules said that only the leader and deputy are allowed to stay in the RV, it didn’t state they HAD to… #ImACeleb https://t.co/cFxnXMR5m1 — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2022

“Gone are the days where #ImACeleb actually PUNISHED celebs for rule breaks,” moaned a second. “They used to pick out the TINIEST most inconspicuous things – Owen sits in the leader’s chair and Charlene helps make the dinner (not her role) … and nothing happens!”

Another tweeted Ant and Dec, saying: “@antanddec 2 rule breaks tonight. Owen sitting in the leader’s chair and Charlene helping with the cooking. Could the camp face a punishment?”

Ant and Dec addressed Charlene last night, replying to a fan on Twitter: “The rules said that only the leader and deputy are allowed to stay in the RV, it didn’t state they HAD to…”

Read more: Vote for I’m A Celebrity as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

Meanwhile, what do you think of Charlene and Owen in I’m A Celeb? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.