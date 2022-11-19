I’m A Celeb star Charlene White has been evicted from the jungle, and her Loose Women co-stars have quickly rallied around her.

Fans of the ITV show had been voting for the celebrities they most wanted to save since Thursday.

In Friday’s episode, Ant and Dec announced that the newsreader had received the fewest number of votes and would be leaving the jungle immediately.

“It’s been a journey and I absolutely loved living with those guys, they were brilliant,” said the star.

Following her exit, the stars of Loose Women took to social media to praise Charlene and the work she did on the show.

Charlene White was evicted from the jungle on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Charlene White co-stars rally around her

“Nooo, not Charlene White! She was absolutely amazing in there,” said Frankie Bridge on Instagram.

“Aww, just seen Charlene White is leaving. You did yourself proud, you can get home and squeeze those babies!” said Nadia Sawalha.

Charlene missed her babies. She stuck to her principles. People have very short memories regarding Hancock.

I’m very proud of my friends Charlene and Sue ❤️❤️❤️ — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 18, 2022

Kaye Adams went on: “Charlene White you should feel very proud of what you achieved. Never easy being the first out… I should know! Can’t wait to have you back in the studio and reunited with your babies!”

“Charlene missed her babies. She stuck to her principles,” said Denise Welch on Twitter. “People have very short memories regarding Hancock. I’m very proud of my friends Charlene and Sue.”

Her exit came after Charlene failed to do well in the Bushtucker trial last night.

The Loose Women star told Ant and Dec she thought the public had picked her because “this was my worst nightmare… I suspect it involves us being underground”.

They managed to get just two stars before distraught Charlene cried the words: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! I was trying, I can’t.”

Nadia praised Charlene on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Charlene on her RV controversy

Elsewhere in the episode, Charlene broke her silence over not sleeping with Matt Hancock in the RV.

She admitted that the reason she chose not to sleep in the RV was due to her not wanting to compromise her journalistic impartiality in the future.

She said: “I’m an impartial journalist, I can’t be sharing a room with a sitting MP because that just doesn’t sit well with me impartiality wise. And I just think, if he were ever to become minister again how can I sit and question him about anything when I’ve shared a room with him?”

Back in camp, Charlene added: “I would say that every conversation we’ve had that Matt’s been here constantly involves me doing calculations in my head about impartiality and making sure it doesn’t go too much in one direction. Constantly thinking about those guidelines and the broadcasting rules. It’s a constant thing that’s in my head on a daily basis.”

She said: “He gets it and he understands it. He understands my job. It’s just a bizarre situation, but that’s how I live my life on a daily basis. On Loose I have to do it. That’s why I can only ever be host, I can’t be ‘panel’. If you are on the panel you are giving your personal opinion on stories.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 and ITV X at 9:10pm.

