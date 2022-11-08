I’m A Celebrity star Boy George’s signs of ‘frustration’ and ‘anger’ in camp revealed

I’m A Celeb star Boy George showed signs of “frustration” and “slight anger” during last night’s show.

During Monday’s programme (November 7), the singer didn’t appear pleased with the camp dinner and branded fellow campmate Charlene White a “bossy boots”.

According to a body language expert, Boy George displayed signs of “impatience” and “frustration” during the dinner segment.

Boy George showed signs of “frustration” and “impatience” on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Boy George on I’m A Celeb last night

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton explained: “There were definitely already issues arising between Boy George and Charlene in the camp, which was clear when the VIPs joined the rest of the group last night.

“The pair have two very strong personalities, which are also quite similar.

“Charlene is coming across as quite opinionated and assertive at the moment, but she’s not seeking confrontation.”

Darren continued: “Meanwhile, Boy George is what we refer to in psychology as a placater – somebody who doesn’t like to engage in conflict.

Boy George wasn’t happy with his dinner last night (Credit: ITV)

“He pretty much likes a quiet life and it’s within his belief system to remain calm.

“However, he is still the Boy George we remember from years ago in respect of his dislike towards authority or having rules imposed upon him.

“Despite not being happy with the camp meal, George decided not to engage with Charlene or Mike over the matter.”

He added: “Instead, he turned the other cheek, took a deep breath and walked away to avoid conflict.

“Boy George’s body language and micro expressions as he walked away from the camp were a combination of frustration, slight anger and impatience.”

Could Mike Tindall end up clashing with Boy George in the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

Boy George and Mike Tindall to clash?

Elsewhere, Darren said there could end up being “conflict” between Boy George and Mike Tindall.

He said: “I also think that there will be some kind of conflict between Boy George and Mike Tindall, as he is an alpha male of the group.

“As the days go on and the group get to know each other on a much deeper level, I can imagine Boy George not being able to continue to turn the other cheek when it comes to some of his opinions.”

Meanwhile, Darren said Boy George has “never been a person to not speak his mind when he disagrees”.

And this could be a matter for Charlene and Mike to “engage in or resolve”.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub, tonight (Tuesday, November 8), from 9:15pm.

