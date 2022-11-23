I’m A Celeb star Boy George has reportedly been “refused permission to fly home” by bosses on the show.

The Culture Club singer became the fourth celebrity to be evicted from the jungle last night (November 22).

Following his exit, George reportedly “snubbed” the show’s usual post-exit interviews on ITV’s daytime shows.

It’s now being claimed that the singer had hoped to also miss the I’m A Celebrity finale this weekend.

It’s believed the TV star wants to fly back to the UK early and return home.

Boy George reportedly hoped to not appear on the I’m A Celeb finale (Credit: ITV)

Boy George ‘wanted to leave’ ahead of I’m A Celeb final

However, a source claimed to Mail Online that ITV refused George’s request, as he is contractually obligated to make an appearance.

An insider alleged to the publication: “If he had his way he would be on a plane already but he wasn’t allowed to do that.

“The fact he has to stay in Australia for days now is an annoyance to him, he isn’t fussed about sticking around for the final but that’s what he has to do.

“He’s travelled across the world his entire career and has seen Australia before so there’s really no reason for him to be here, especially as he isn’t concerned with catching up with his co-stars on the other side.”

ED! has contacted ITV and George’s reps for comment.

George’s massive jungle fee

According to The Sun, George is the highest-paid star in the show’s history. He reportedly earned a massive £500,000 for his stint on the series.

Following his exit, George told Ant and Dec: “I am sort of ready. I’ve had an amazing time I did a lot of things I never thought I would do. I’m sort of excited to see my sister.

“I had to forget who I was the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go, I just had to get over it.

“I just had to say, ‘I’m in the jungle, I’ve had no control’.

“Being really honest, I am happy to go today. It’s not something I thought I would ever do but it’s a lot tougher than I thought. I think it really makes you appreciate what you have and the people that you love.”

Boy George left the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

Who does George want to win?

He also went on to surprise viewers by confessing that he hopes to see Mike Tindall crowned King of the Jungle.

“I think the campmate I’d like to see crowned is Mike Tindall,” the Culture Club star said.

He went on to share what he enjoyed most about the royal, saying: “He’s doing it for the royals. I thought he bought an honesty. He just got on with it. He’s very stoic and he didn’t have any edges.

“He was hard to rattle. I tried.”

He also went on to add that the first person he will be having dinner with is Chris Moyles as he’s his “mate”.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So are you happy Boy George has left the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.