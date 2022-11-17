‘Narcissistic’ Boy George ‘doesn’t deserve to win I’m A Celeb’ as former star insists ‘someone needs to challenge him’

I’m A Celeb star Boy George has been labelled “narcissistic” by a former campmate.

Edwina Currie, who appeared on the 14th series of I’m A Celebrity, has confessed that she is not a big fan of the singer.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Edwina shared her frank and honest opinions regarding Boy George.

“One thing that the public doesn’t realise is that there are cameras everywhere and they pick up everything, so surprising people get voted out first,” she said.

“During my season in 2014, there was a very popular character called Jimmy Bullard. He and everyone assumed that he was going to be king of the jungle, but he was caught making a comment to Jake Quickenden on camera.

Boy George has divided fans on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Edwina Curry slams I’m A Celeb star Boy George

“He was voted out the next day and no one was more surprised than he was. I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if something like that happened to Boy George.”

Edwina went on to label the singer as “unpleasant” and doesn’t think he should win the jungle.

“I do not want to see him crowned King of the Jungle. He has done nothing to deserve it,” she continued. “He’s a mean-spirited, unpleasant, and cruel man, who only focuses on himself.”

She also said: “Boy George is a selfish and narcissistic character, who criticises everyone else and never looks in the mirror. I’d give him a piece of my mind if I was in the camp with him.

Edwina called Boy George a “selfish and narcissistic character” (Credit: ITV)

“I think it’s about time someone challenges him on his selfish and obsessive behaviour.”

Boy George recently discussed his arrest and subsequent jail term in the jungle. George spent four months in jail after being found guilty of assault and false imprisonment.

After Scarlette Douglas asked him about the incident during last night’s show, George explained what really happened.

He said: “Good job I know what the full story was. The best way to explain my thing, Scarlette, if I beat someone up there would be photographs. And there were none, because it didn’t happen.

“So when you beat someone up, the first thing the police do is take a photograph and they show them in court. There was no photos because I didn’t do that. But I did do one thing. I did handcuff him, yeah. Because I’d handcuffed the guy I’d already assaulted him. So, when I said ‘I did it’, I thought, ‘I’ll tell the truth they’ll let me go home.'”

“I went to prison for four months. I was on tag for four months as well,” added the star.

Edwina Currie has slammed the singer (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall in the jungle

Elsewhere, Edwina went on to share her opinion of Mike Tindall, who became the first member of the royal family to star in a reality show.

Mike’s married to Princess Anne‘s daughter, Zara Tindall.

However, Edwina criticised Mike for telling a story of when he accidentally flashed his underwear to Princess Anne.

“I thought the story about revealing his underwear to Princess Anne was too much information,” explained Edwina.

“It’s a bit disrespectful to Princess Anne, even though I can’t imagine she will care.”

