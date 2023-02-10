I’m A Celeb 2023 might be months away, but that hasn’t stopped bookies revealing who they think will enter the Australian jungle.

Last year’s show – won by Lioness Jill Scott – will be a hard act to follow.

But this little lot will most certainly get us tuning in.

Roll on November!

Jamie Laing is one of the favourites to enter the I’m A Celeb 2023 jungle (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Bookies reveal favourites to enter the jungle

Apprentice fans will be thrilled to hear that show legend Thomas Skinner is the hot favourite to head Down Under.

According to OLBG, Thomas is heavily backed to join the line-up of I’m A Celebrity 2023.

His odds of signing up are currently 3/1.

As Thomas himself would say, bosh!

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner is also tipped to join the line-up (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Crouch has a choice to make

Former footballer Peter Crouch is a man in demand, according to the odds.

Last year he was heavily tipped to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing and this year he’s backed for an I’m A Celebrity appearance.

So there’s a decent chance we’ll get a bit of Crouchy on our TV screens in 2023!

Crouch, married to Abbey Clancy, is the joint second favourite to enter the jungle with odds of 5/1.

So will he pick Strictly or I’m A Celeb?

Steve Madgwick, entertainment betting expert as OLBG.com said: “Peter Crouch is the joint second favourite to head into the I’m A Celebrity jungle later this year alongside his favouritism to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

“So there’s a decent chance we’ll get a bit of Crouchy on our TV screens in 2023!”

TOWIE star Pete Wicks and Jamie Laing, who’s been on Strictly twice, both have odds odd 5/1 of signing up.

Sam Thompson, meanwhile, is 6/1 to join the line-up. Joe Lycett joins the bookies’ faruvrites list with odds of 7/1.

Peter Crouch is tipped for Strictly and I’m A Celeb, so which will he pick? (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Here come the girls

It’s been predicted that I’m A Celebrity bosses may start to look towards more stars of TikTok as the app continues to grow in popularity.

As a result, viral superstar Grace Keeling is among the faouvrites to enter the jungle.

She currently has odds of 7/1 – and she has a huge social following.

Actress Laila Rouass, famous for Footballers’ Wives and Holby City, is also tipped to sign up.

Like Grace, she currently has odds of 7/1.

