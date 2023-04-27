I’m A Celebrity… South Africa hosts Ant and Dec welcomed three new campmates last night (April 26) as Georgia Toffolo, Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass returned to the jungle.

Their arrival has been met with mixed opinions from fans. However, shortly before the show, the Geordie presenters revealed yet another “surprise late addition to camp” on their Instagram – and their followers quickly admitted they were “in love”.

Ant and Dec introduced three new campmates to I’m A Celeb 2023 last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Ant and Dec unveil ‘surprise late addition’

In an Instagram post shortly before I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was due to air, Ant and Dec introduced a “surprise late addition to camp”.

No, it still wasn’t Joe Swash or Dean Gaffney. And she’s very different from the rest of the campmates…as a bearded dragon.

Ant and Dec’s cute video of a bearded dragon, who they joked was a “surpise late addition to camp”, proved popular amongst their 4.8 million Instagram followers.

“Omg I’m in love!” responded one fan. “I love bearded dragons,” agreed another, following up with a heart emoji. “I’m the biggest fan!” somebody else said. Someone else commented: “So cute – love you both.”

Although the reptile might have looked cute, Ant’s “lovely, lovely, lovely” upon seeing her quickly turned to “ow, ow, ow” upon touching her spikes. “It looks so done with the boys already!” one fan joked in the comments.

I’m the biggest fan!

“Awwww bless her! Naming her after you Ant? It must be love!” came another.

Someone else was even calling for the bearded dragon, who Ant and Dec hilariously named “Antoinette” after Ant, to join in the trials. “She can’t do much worse than some of those already in camp, get her in!” they commented.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

