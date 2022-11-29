I'm A Celebrity logo with a heart
I’m A Celeb 2022 star shares marriage news: ‘The next plan is to get wed’

What a queen!

By Joshua Haigh

I’m A Celeb 2022 winner Jill Scott is finally set to get married after a two-year engagement.

The ITV star has shared plans to tie the knot with her fiancée Shelly Unitt.

Jill and Shelly have been together for over six years.

Following her jungle stint, the pair have shared that they will soon get down to business planning their much-anticipated wedding day.

The ladies fist got engaged two years ago, but then the global pandemic put a halt on things.

I'm A Celeb star Jill Scott smiling holding a medal
Jill Scott plans to wed soon (Credit: Splashnews)

I’m A Celeb 2022: Jill Scott on her wedding plans

“We got engaged two years ago and COVID hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place. It will be nice. We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what’s happened but obviously getting engaged, the next plan is to get wed ,” she told The Mirror.

“I have always appreciated our relationship. Being able to go off and do football and be away two weeks out of every month, it’s so hard for the person that you’re with and the sacrifices they have to do.

“Knowing I had Shelly’s support going into this from day one, if I hadn’t I wouldn’t have been able to do it so we’re a good team,” she added.

Elsewhere, Jill told The Sun that she hopes to become a pundit in the future.

On work after football, she continued: “Say Alex Scott for example, she had this media plan of what she was going to do but I’m just not like that.

“I’m like, just be the best version of yourself every day. I always think tomorrow is not guaranteed but if you can, do that and then hopefully something will come up.

“The main thing is finding something that I enjoy, work provides the most happiness in your life so it will definitely be based on the decision of happiness rather than anything else.”

I'm A Celeb star Jill Scott smiling holding a medal
Jill Scott could become the next Alex Scott (Credit: Splashnews)

The next Alex Scott?

The I’m A Celebrity winner told GMB that she hadn’t made any plans before the jungle regarding her career.

“I haven’t got any plans. Once I retired I really should have had a plan in place. So that is kind of how I landed in the jungle so to speak,” she said.

“So yeah I actually don’t know what I am going to do next. But I just feel like if you give everything every single day.

“Keep trying to be a good person and then we will just see what happens. But I think your job is very safe.”

She also went on to share her thoughts on the controversial Matt Hancock, adding: “So to go on trials and win stars he did that, to be fair, he smashed the trials so as long as he was feeding us I was happy.”

