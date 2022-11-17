I’m A Celeb 2022 is hurtling towards its first eviction night – and the star’s families are heading to Australia in their droves ready to greet their loved ones once they leave the jungle.

Owen Warner‘s mum landed in Australia earlier and broke her silence on his jungle stint.

Owen’s mum has landed in Australia (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner’s mum breaks silence on his I’m A Celeb 2022 stint

Polly, Owen’s mum, spoke about claims her son is “gullible”.

Many viewers had criticised Owen’s fellow campmate Chris Moyles for making up stories to the actor.

When Chris and Owen first met, Owen failed to recognise Chris.

Playing on his lack of knowledge, Chris told Owen that he was a professional dancer – something Owen seemingly believed.

It left some viewers accusing Chris of ‘bullying’ Owen.

Polly spoke to the MailOnline after landing in Australia earlier today.

She said: “I wouldn’t have called Owen gullible to be honest, but he doesn’t know anybody in there so he’s going to take everything someone says on face value straight away, but I don’t think it’ll take much for him to rumble him really – he’s not that daft.”

Owen has come out with some hilarious comments on the show (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner’s mum talks about her son’s jungle stint

Another incident that got viewers talking is when Owen and Scarlette Douglas first met.

When told that Scarlette was from A Place In The Sun (the TV show), Owen said: “Whereabouts?”. This little comment left fans in hysterics.

Addressing his comment, Polly siad: “Anything he’s said has made sense, hasn’t it? When he said ‘whereabouts?’ about the lady on A Place In The Sun, why would he have ever seen that show?

“He’s at work in the day and even if he were at home, he probably wouldn’t put the TV on because he plays music. He is being himself, totally himself.”

Polly then spoke about how it’s “fantastic” seeing him cook meals for the campmates.

Charlene has angered viewers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022 fans reveal theory

In other I’m A Celebrity-related news, viewers think they’ve figured out why Charlene White won’t sleep in the RV with Matt Hancock.

As Matt’s deputy, Charlene is meant to sleep in the RV with him.

However, after seeing a spider in the RV on the first night she was meant to sleep in there, Charlene instead opted to sleep outside with her fellow campmates.

She’s slept outside ever since.

Now, viewers reckon they’ve figured out why the Loose Women star is reluctant to sleep in the RV – because she doesn’t want to sleep next to Matt.

“I don’t think she wants to be in with Matt,” one viewer said on social media.

“She doesn’t want to sleep in there with Matt,” another said.

Others, however, are annoyed that Charlene won’t sleep in the RV.

“Charlene should be punished for refusing to sleep in the RV. It’s clearly because Matt’s in there. Punish her and take away her deputy role. Hope she goes first,” one viewer ranted.

